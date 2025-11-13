Future Electronics Wins TE Connectivity Asia Pacific Customer Count Growth Award

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics has been honored with TE Connectivity's prestigious Asia Pacific 2024 Customer Count Growth Award, recognizing its exceptional market expansion and customer service excellence across China.

Shanghai, China - November 13, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has received TE Connectivity's Asia Pacific 2024 Customer Count Growth Award in recognition of its outstanding performance in expanding customer reach and delivering superior service across China.

The award was presented by Sean Miller, Global Vice President of Channel Sales at TE Connectivity, to Ting Li, Managing Director of Future Electronics China, and Kelvin Ng, Senior Director of Product Marketing. The accolade celebrates Future Electronics' success in driving significant customer growth in 2024 through its commitment to technical expertise, reliable supply chain solutions, and customer-centric service. By focusing on the Mass Market segment, Future Electronics has strengthened its position as a trusted partner for businesses across China's dynamic electronics industry.

"It's an honor to receive this award, which reflects both our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in us," said Ting Li, Managing Director of Future Electronics China. "At Future Electronics, we view customers as partners with unique needs and goals-not just numbers. Our mission is to delight them every day, and this recognition from TE Connectivity motivates us to raise the bar even higher. We deeply value our collaboration with TE and look forward to achieving more together."

Looking ahead, Future Electronics plans to build on this success, ensuring customers across China receive exceptional service, robust technical support, and innovative supply chain solutions. The company remains committed to strengthening its partnership with TE Connectivity to drive further growth and deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .