New Book By David L. Hawk Connects Climate Change, Human Behavior, And The Power Of Community

In a time of intensifying climate disruption and deep societal introspection, author and systems thinker David L. Hawk brings a fresh, human-centered perspective with his thought-provoking new book, The Climate is Changing, Can Humans?

The title of the book came to life thanks to an unexpected moment of insight from Nancy, the assistant to Vice President Kamala Harris. When Nancy first heard the working title-The Climate is Changing, Will Humans?-she suggested rephrasing it to The Climate is Changing, Can Humans?highlighting a powerful shift from prediction to possibility. Although Nancy's role in the title's origin was originally acknowledged in the book's introduction, that mention was later removed at the request of Social Security officials, citing policy restrictions on the use of government employee names.

In The Climate is Changing, Can Humans?Hawk examines how global environmental challenges are deeply intertwined with human behavior, culture, and community dynamics. Drawing on decades of interdisciplinary research and experience, he urges readers to look beyond policy and technology and into the ways people think, act, and connect with one another-and how these patterns must evolve if we are to confront the climate crisis meaningfully.

The book's cover art carries a symbolic nod to the iconic music video for R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts, particularly the scene where individuals step out of their stalled cars during a traffic jam. This moment, both somber and empowering, echoes the book's central theme: that change begins when individuals choose to step out of passive habits and walk-literally and metaphorically-toward a more intentional, sustainable way of life. Like the video, Hawk's message is about community, empathy, and the power of collective action.

In alignment with the book's message of responsibility and care, all author royalties from book sales will be donated to two nonprofits that exemplify long-term, meaningful support for children and communities in need:

St. Joseph's Indian School, Serving Native American children and families for more than 90 years, St. Joseph's provides education, care, and hope to students across South Dakota and beyond.

Visit:

Mail: PO Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326

Children International, with a global mission to end child poverty, Children International offers healthcare, education, and empowerment to children and families around the world.

Visit:

Call: 800-888-3089

Email: ...

Readers who are inspired by the book's message and wish to support these causes directly are warmly invited to donate - whether or not they purchase the book. Your contribution can help improve lives, strengthen communities, and invest in a more hopeful future.

The Climate is Changing, Can Humans? is more than a reflection on global warming-it's a powerful reminder that the greatest solutions begin with how we think, how we care, and how we choose to act.

Now available at major bookstores and online retailers.

“The Climate is Changing, Can Humans?”

By David L. Hawk Kindle | $4.99 Paperback | $20.99 Hardback | $26.99

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers