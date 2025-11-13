Springfield's Go-To Roofing Company Apple Roofing Reports Spike In Wind Damaged Roofing Cases

Springfield, TN - November 13, 2025 - Apple Roofing of Springfield, has seen a sharp increase in service calls related to wind-damaged roofing following a recent string of severe windstorms across Middle Tennessee. Known for their responsive service, exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Apple Roofing continues to be the trusted choice for homeowners in Springfield and the surrounding communities.

From detached shingles and compromised flashing to structural roof uplift, wind-related damage can significantly threaten the safety and integrity of a home. Apple Roofing is helping local property owners quickly identify these issues and restore their roofs before further problems develop.

Local Demand Surges After Storms

Over the past month, Apple Roofing has responded to dozens of urgent calls from Springfield-area homeowners dealing with wind damaged roofing. In many cases, the damage was not immediately visible from the ground. Their trained professionals conducted thorough inspections, uncovering missing shingles, lifted fasteners, and other signs of storm-related deterioration.

“Many homeowners don't realize how vulnerable their roofs are after high winds, even if there are no leaks yet,” explained John Watkins, Regional Manager at Apple Roofing – Springfield.“That's why professional inspections are so important-catching the damage early can save thousands of dollars in future repairs or prevent a full replacement.”

Trusted Service Built on Experience and Local Expertise

Apple Roofing is no stranger to Tennessee weather. With decades of combined experience in roofing and storm restoration, their team is fully equipped to handle a wide range of roofing issues-from emergency tarping to total roof replacement.

Their reputation is backed by glowing reviews from homeowners across the region. One Google reviewer wrote:“From the inspection to the roof installation, everything was done with professionalism and quality. The communication was excellent, and the job was completed faster than expected. Highly recommend!”

Another local customer shared:“Apple Roofing helped me through the entire insurance process after storm damage. They explained everything clearly and made sure the roof was repaired correctly and quickly. Great company with great people.”

These experiences highlight what sets Apple Roofing apart: their people-first approach, transparent communication, and meticulous attention to detail.

What to Know About Wind Damaged Roofing

Strong wind events-especially those exceeding 45 mph-can compromise even newer roofing systems. Damage may include:



Lifted or missing shingles

Damaged flashing around vents and chimneys

Exposed underlayment

Debris impact damage

Loose gutters or soffits Roof deck movement or warping

Unfortunately, many of these issues go undetected until a leak develops, mold appears, or insulation becomes saturated. That's why Apple Roofing urges homeowners to schedule a post-storm inspection-even if the roof looks fine from the ground.

Beyond Repair: Full-Service Roofing Solutions

While wind damage repair is a critical service, Apple Roofing – Springfield offers a comprehensive range of roofing solutions:



Residential Roof Replacement

Commercial Roofing Systems

Storm Damage Restoration (Wind, Hail, Rain)

Insurance Claim Assistance Preventative Roof Maintenance & Inspections

Each project is executed using premium roofing materials, manufacturer-backed warranties, and expert installation crews certified in safety and roofing standards.

“Our goal is to not only fix roofs but to protect homes and families for the long term,” added Watkins.“Springfield deserves roofing that's not just functional but resilient. That's what we deliver every day.”

Committed to the Springfield Community

Apple Roofing doesn't just work in Springfield-they're a proud part of the local community. As part of their commitment to giving back, the company often participates in outreach efforts and supports homeowners with educational resources about roof maintenance and storm prep.

With a Springfield office centrally located on Memorial Blvd, Apple Roofing is positioned to respond quickly to emergencies and serve neighborhoods efficiently across the region.

About Apple Roofing

Apple Roofing is a nationally recognized roofing contractor with deep local roots. The Springfield, TN location is staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to high standards, honest communication, and quality craftsmanship. From routine inspections to full-scale roof replacements, Apple Roofing serves as a trusted partner to homeowners navigating everything from aging roofs to unexpected storm damage.

