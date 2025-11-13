Magyar's Birds Unit Strikes Russian Drone Base In Crimea
The Orion UAVs are capable of carrying air-to-ground bombs and missiles. He said that the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (formerly the 14th regiment) hit the base during the nighttime operation.
Earlier reports indicated that powerful explosions were heard in Feodosia on the night of November 12-13, after which a railway crossing near an oil depot was closed.
