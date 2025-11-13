Wildbrain Reports Q1 2026 Results
| EBITDA Reconciliation
(in millions of Cdn$)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
| Consolidated Results
Excluding WildBrain
Television Broadcast
Operations
| WildBrain Television
Broadcast Operations
| Consolidated Results
Including WildBrain
Television Broadcast
Operations
|Revenue
|$120.8
|$103.8
|$4.7
|$7.3
|$125.5
|$111.0
|Cost of Sales
|$(61.8)
|$(56.2)
|$(0.2)
|$(2.1)
|$(62.1)
|$(58.3)
|Gross Margin
|$59.0
|$47.6
|$4.5
|$5.2
|$63.5
|$52.7
|SG&A
|$(28.3)
|$(26.2)
|$(1.0)
|$(1.2)
|$(29.3)
|$(27.4)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$30.7
|$21.4
|$3.5
|$4.0
|$34.2
|$25.4
|Portion of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI
|$(13.3)
|$(10.0)
|$-
|$-
|$(13.3)
|$(10.0)
| Adjusted EBITDA attributable to
WildBrain
|$17.4
|$11.4
|$3.5
|$4.0
|$20.9
|$15.3
Q1 2026 Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on November 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
To listen online, please visit the following link:
To listen by phone, please dial 1-844-763-8274 in North America (toll free) or +1 647-484-8814 internationally (tolls apply). If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay will be available at the above link or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America (toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 internationally (tolls apply), until November 21, 2025, using access code 7114722.
The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website approximately three business days following the call.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Kathleen Persaud - VP, Investor Relations, WildBrain
...
+1 212-405-6089
Media: Shaun Smith - Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain
...
+1 416-977-7230
About WildBrain
At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. A leader in 360° franchise management-spanning Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing-our mission is to cultivate and grow love for our own and partner brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to such franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we produce such acclaimed series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Camp Snoopy, Teletubbies Let's Go!, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Sonic Prime and Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City. With a library of approximately 14,000 half-hours, our shows reach kids and families everywhere, including on our YouTube network, which has generated more than 1.7 trillion minutes of watch time. Our consumer products licensing arm, WildBrain CPLG, represents our own and partner brands in every major territory worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects WildBrain's current assumptions and expectations regarding future events as at the time they are made. The words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond WildBrain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. WildBrain undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Non-IFRS Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, the Company uses various non-GAAP financial measures, which are not recognized under IFRS, as supplemental indicators of our operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's understanding of our historical and current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Management believes that these measures provide useful information in that they exclude amounts that are not indicative of our core operating results and ongoing operations and provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods. The following discussion explains the Company's use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Shareholders of the Company, Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow.
Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative measure to net income or loss, or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or a measure of liquidity and cash flows.
"Adjusted EBITDA" means earnings (loss) before net finance costs, income taxes, amortization of property & equipment and right-of-use and intangible assets, amortization of acquired and library content, equity-settled share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, gain/loss on foreign exchange, reorganization, development and other expenses, impairment of certain investments in film and television programs/acquired and library content/P&E/intangible assets/goodwill, and also includes adjustments for other identified charges, as specified in the accompanying tables. Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that certain lenders, investors and analysts use Adjusted EBITDA to measure a company's ability to service debt and meet other payment obligations, and as a common valuation measurement in the media and entertainment industry. Further, certain of our debt covenants use Adjusted EBITDA in the calculation. The most comparable GAAP measure is earnings before income taxes.
"Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Shareholders of the Company" means Adjusted EBITDA excluding the portion of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests.
"Gross Margin" means revenue less direct production costs and expense of film and television produced. Gross Margin is not an earnings measure recognized by GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Gross Margin may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes Gross Margin is a useful measure of profitability before considering operating and other expenses and can be used to assess the Company's ability to generate positive net earnings and cash flows. The most comparable GAAP measure is gross profit.
"Free Cash Flow" means operating cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interests, changes in interim production financing, cash interest paid on our long-term debt, bank indebtedness, and lease liabilities, and principal repayments on our lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the Company's ability to repay debt, finance strategic business acquisitions and investments, pay dividends, and repurchase shares. The most comparable GAAP measure is cash from operating activities.
