Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-11-13 07:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3260314 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chairs the 34th meeting of the ministerial committee on major projects.
3260380 KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurates the "KLand" tourism and entertainment project.
3260308 RAMALLAH -- A group of Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in Salfit Governorate, the West Bank, as part of escalating violence against the Palestinians.
3260430 WASHINGTON -- Secretary Rubio: If the Syrian government project fails, the country may slide into "total civil war" and become a playground for terrorist groups.
3260385 BEIJING -- China is deeply dismayed by the G7 states' statement regarding its growing military arsenal. (end)
