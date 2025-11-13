Allsup Highlights Medical Complexity, Economic Strain For Social Security Disability Claims Involving Diabetes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SSDI delays deepen financial toll for people with diabetes during National Diabetes Awareness Month

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is raising awareness of the complex medical and financial challenges that individuals with diabetes face especially when health complications force them to stop working.

An estimated 38.4 million Americans live with diabetes, or about 11.6% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While many individuals can manage the condition through medical care, others develop serious complications such as kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, nerve damage and vision loss, that can severely impair their ability to work.

“For individuals who can no longer work due to complications of diabetes, the SSDI application process can be complex,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“A diagnosis alone is not enough. The Social Security Administration requires detailed proof that a person's condition prevents them from performing substantial gainful activity, which refers to earnings at a certain level through work.”

SSDI Claims Involving Diabetes Often Require Documenting Complications

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recognizes diabetes under its medical listings only when the condition causes certain serious complications. Many successfully approved SSDI claims involving diabetes rely on demonstrating the cumulative impact of related conditions, including:



Peripheral neuropathy that limits mobility or dexterity.

Diabetic retinopathy and vision loss.

Chronic kidney disease, including dialysis.

Cardiovascular complications, such as heart failure or stroke. Amputations related to circulatory issues.

According to SSA data, about 30% of disability claims are ultimately approved when all levels of the process are considered, including appeals. At the initial application stage, approximately 20% of claims are approved.

“Most claims involving diabetes are denied at first, especially when individuals try to apply without professional advocacy like Allsup representatives,” Geist said.“The SSA wants to see how the total medical picture affects someone's work ability. It's not enough to provide SSA with a list of diagnoses.”

People who are no longer able to work due to diabetes complications often face long delays in receiving SSDI benefits. The average time to receive an initial decision is about

If a claim is denied, applicants must go through a multi-level appeals process that often can take more than a year. During this time, many individuals are without income and may lose access to health insurance, further complicating their health and financial well-being.

The Allsup exclusive Disability Financial Solutions® is a service that connects eligible customers with essential resources related to housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process.

Representation Improves Likelihood Of SSDI Approval

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely

“This National Diabetes Awareness Month, we want individuals and families to know that help is available,” Geist said.“Allsup is here to guide individuals with diabetes through the SSDI process, so they can pursue the support they've earned.”

Allsup provides expert representation, from initial application through appeals, and offers support in navigating complex medical documentation. Services include:



Completion and submission of SSDI applications.

Coordination of supporting medical evidence.

Assistance with appeals if a claim is denied. Access to healthcare navigation and return-to-work support, when appropriate.

SSDI provides monthly income and access to Medicare for individuals who are unable to work due to severe, long-term medical conditions. For those living with diabetes and its complications, understanding and accessing this benefit can be life changing.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit Allsup or call 1(800) 678-327. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...