Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Consolidated Income Statement Data
| For the 13
Weeks Ended
| For the 13
Weeks Ended
|For the 40 Weeks Ended
|For the 39 Weeks Ended
|($ in millions, except per share data):
|October 4, 2025
|September 28, 2024
|October 4, 2025
|September 28, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|270.2
|$
|287.8
|$
|723.9
|$
|802.7
|Cost of sales
|137.8
|145.6
|321.8
|390.1
|Gross profit
|132.4
|142.2
|402.1
|412.6
|Gross margin
|49.0
|%
|49.4
|%
|55.6
|%
|51.4
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|146.8
|160.9
|391.6
|466.7
|Other long-lived asset impairments
|0.5
|1.0
|0.6
|1.9
|Restructuring charges
|6.8
|4.8
|29.9
|31.6
|Total operating expenses
|$
|154.1
|$
|166.7
|$
|422.1
|$
|500.2
|Total operating expenses (% of net sales)
|57.0
|%
|57.9
|%
|58.3
|%
|62.3
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|(21.7
|)
|(24.5
|)
|(20.0
|)
|(87.6
|)
|Operating margin
|(8.0
|)%
|(8.5
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|(10.9
|)%
|Interest expense
|4.2
|4.9
|13.0
|14.1
|Other income (expense) - net
|(6.2
|)
|3.6
|(9.4
|)
|8.9
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(32.1
|)
|(25.8
|)
|(42.4
|)
|(92.8
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|8.0
|6.2
|17.6
|2.3
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(0.2
|)
|-
|(0.3
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc.
|$
|(39.9
|)
|$
|(32.0
|)
|$
|(59.7
|)
|$
|(95.1
|)
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|52.4
|53.2
|53.1
|52.9
|Diluted
|52.4
|53.2
|53.1
|52.9
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Data ($ in millions):
| October 4, 2025
| September 28, 2024
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|79.2
|$
|106.3
|Accounts receivable - net
|162.5
|173.7
|Inventories
|166.8
|226.4
|Other current assets
|62.6
|69.5
|Total current assets
|$
|471.1
|$
|575.9
|Property, plant and equipment - net
|$
|35.9
|$
|45.2
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|122.5
|135.5
|Intangible and other assets - net
|71.5
|55.8
|Total long-term assets
|$
|229.9
|$
|236.5
|Total assets
|$
|701.0
|$
|812.4
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|295.8
|$
|315.2
|Short-term debt
|7.0
|2.3
|Total current liabilities
|$
|302.8
|$
|317.5
|Long-term debt
|$
|169.1
|$
|173.4
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|108.6
|120.6
|Other long-term liabilities
|24.4
|39.0
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|302.1
|$
|333.0
|Stockholders' equity
|96.1
|161.9
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|701.0
|$
|812.4
Constant Currency Financial Information
The following table presents the Company's business segment and product net sales on a constant currency basis which are non-GAAP financial measures. To calculate net sales on a constant currency basis, net sales for the current fiscal year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average rates during the comparable period of the prior fiscal year. The Company presents constant currency information to provide investors with a basis to evaluate how its underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The constant currency financial information presented herein should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
| Net Sales For the 13 Weeks Ended
| Net Sales For the
| October 4, 2025
| September 28, 2024
| 40 weeks ended October 4, 2025
| 39 weeks ended September 28, 2024
|($ in millions)
| As Reported
|Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
| Constant Currency
| As Reported
| As Reported
|Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
| Constant Currency
| As Reported
|Segment:
|Americas
|$
|109.7
|$
|0.1
|$
|109.8
|$
|121.3
|$
|303.2
|$
|4.1
|$
|307.3
|$
|351.0
|Europe
|91.2
|(4.2
|)
|87.0
|97.0
|235.7
|(5.5
|)
|230.2
|250.6
|Asia
|69.0
|1.2
|70.2
|69.0
|183.7
|2.7
|186.4
|199.7
|Corporate
|0.3
|-
|0.3
|0.5
|1.3
|-
|1.3
|1.4
|Total net sales
|$
|270.2
|$
|(2.9
|)
|$
|267.3
|$
|287.8
|$
|723.9
|$
|1.3
|$
|725.2
|$
|802.7
|Product categories:
|Watches:
|Traditional watches
|$
|222.2
|$
|(1.9
|)
|$
|220.3
|$
|223.2
|$
|585.3
|$
|2.4
|$
|587.7
|$
|603.9
|Smartwatches
|3.8
|0.1
|3.9
|4.0
|9.3
|-
|9.3
|21.2
|Total watches
|$
|226.0
|$
|(1.8
|)
|$
|224.2
|$
|227.2
|$
|594.6
|$
|2.4
|$
|597.0
|$
|625.1
|Leathers
|15.1
|(0.1
|)
|15.0
|23.9
|49.2
|(0.2
|)
|49.0
|78.7
|Jewelry
|25.1
|(0.9
|)
|24.2
|31.5
|66.7
|(0.8
|)
|65.9
|81.9
|Other
|4.0
|(0.1
|)
|3.9
|5.2
|13.4
|(0.1
|)
|13.3
|17.0
|Total net sales
|$
|270.2
|$
|(2.9
|)
|$
|267.3
|$
|287.8
|$
|723.9
|$
|1.3
|$
|725.2
|$
|802.7
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income (loss), Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income (loss), Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss) before the impact of income tax expense (benefit), plus interest expense, amortization and depreciation, impairment expense, other non-cash charges, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and unamortized debt issuance costs included in loss on extinguishment of debt minus interest income and gains on asset divestitures. We define Adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) before impairment expense, restructuring expense and gains on asset divestitures. We define Constant currency adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) before impairment expense, restructuring expense and gains on asset divestitures and excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We define Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share as net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively, before impairment expense, restructuring expense, gains on asset divestitures and unamortized debt issuance costs included in loss on extinguishment of debt. We have included Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share herein because they are widely used by investors for valuation and for comparing our financial performance with the performance of our competitors. We also use both non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and compare the financial performance of our operations. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share are not intended to be used as alternatives to any measure of our performance in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is income (loss) before income taxes. Certain line items presented in the tables below, when aggregated, may not foot due to rounding.
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal 2025
|($ in millions):
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Total
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(25.2
|)
|$
|(14.5
|)
|$
|4.1
|$
|(32.1
|)
|$
|(67.7
|)
|Plus:
|Interest expense
|4.9
|4.5
|4.3
|4.2
|17.9
|Amortization and depreciation
|3.8
|3.4
|3.0
|3.3
|13.5
|Impairment expense
|0.6
|0.1
|-
|0.5
|1.2
|Other non-cash charges
|3.7
|0.2
|(0.5
|)
|0.2
|3.6
|Stock-based compensation
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|2.5
|Restructuring expense
|28.2
|15.8
|7.3
|6.8
|58.1
|Restructuring cost of sales
|7.5
|-
|-
|-
|7.5
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1.7
|1.7
|Less:
|Gains on asset divestitures
|-
|-
|11.5
|-
|11.5
|Interest income
|1.1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|2.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|23.1
|$
|9.1
|$
|7.0
|$
|(15.0
|)
|$
|24.2
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2024
|($ in millions):
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Total
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(27.8
|)
|$
|(30.4
|)
|$
|(36.6
|)
|$
|(25.8
|)
|$
|(120.6
|)
|Plus:
|Interest expense
|5.7
|5.1
|4.1
|4.9
|19.8
|Amortization and depreciation
|4.6
|4.5
|3.9
|3.8
|16.8
|Impairment expense
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|1.0
|3.3
|Other non-cash charges
|0.1
|(0.1
|)
|0.1
|(0.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.6
|3.3
|Restructuring expense
|15.5
|10.1
|16.7
|4.8
|47.1
|Restructuring cost of sales
|(1.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|-
|-
|(1.5
|)
|Less:
|Gains on asset divestitures(1)
|-
|-
|-
|3.3
|3.3
|Interest income
|0.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|4.2
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(10.7
|)
|$
|(11.7
|)
|$
|(15.6
|)
|$
|(39.6
|)
(1)Includes the gain on sale of our building in France
(2)As a result of changes in presentation, certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation
The following tables reconcile Adjusted operating income (loss), Constant currency adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively. Certain line items presented in the table below, when aggregated, may not foot due to rounding.
|For the 13 Weeks Ended October 4, 2025
|($ in millions, except per share data):
|As Reported
| Other Long-Lived Asset Impairment
| Restructuring Expenses
| Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|As Adjusted
|Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
|As Adjusted Constant Currency
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(21.7
|)
|$
|0.5
|$
|6.8
|$
|-
|$
|(14.4
|)
|$
|(0.5
|)
|$
|(14.9
|)
|Operating margin (% of net sales)
|(8.0
|)%
|(5.3
|)%
|(5.5
|)%
|Interest expense
|(4.2
|)
|-
|-
|$
|-
|(4.2
|)
|Other income (expense) - net
|(6.2
|)
|-
|-
|1.7
|(4.5
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(32.1
|)
|0.5
|6.8
|1.7
|(23.1
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|8.0
|0.1
|1.4
|0.4
|9.9
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|0.2
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc.
|$
|(39.9
|)
|$
|0.4
|$
|5.4
|$
|1.3
|$
|(32.8
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.63
|)
|For the 13 Weeks Ended September 28, 2024
|($ in millions, except per share data):
|As Reported
| Other Long-Lived Asset Impairment
| Restructuring Expenses
|Gains on Asset Divestitures (1)
|As Adjusted (2)
| Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
|As Adjusted Constant Currency
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(24.5
|)
|$
|1.0
|$
|4.8
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(22.0
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(22.0
|)
|Operating margin (% of net sales)
|(8.5
|)%
|(7.6
|)%
|(7.6
|)%
|Interest expense
|(4.9
|)
|-
|-
|$
|-
|(4.9
|)
|Other income (expense) - net
|3.6
|-
|-
|-
|3.6
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(25.8
|)
|1.0
|4.8
|(3.3
|)
|(23.3
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|6.2
|0.2
|1.0
|(0.7
|)
|6.7
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc.
|$
|(32.0
|)
|$
|0.8
|$
|3.8
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|(30.0
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
(1)Includes the gain on sale of our building in France
(2)As a result of changes in presentation, certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation
|For the 40 Weeks Ended October 4, 2025
|($ in millions, except per share data):
|As Reported
| Other Long-Lived Asset Impairment
| Restructuring Expenses
| Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
|Gains on Asset Divestitures (1)
|As Adjusted
| Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
|As Adjusted Constant Currency
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(19.9
|)
|$
|0.6
|$
|29.9
|$
|-
|$
|(11.5
|)
|$
|(0.9
|)
|$
|0.1
|$
|(0.8
|)
|Operating margin (% of net sales)
|(2.7
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
|Interest expense
|(13.0
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13.0
|)
|Other income (expense) - net
|(9.5
|)
|-
|-
|1.7
|-
|(7.8
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(42.4
|)
|0.6
|29.9
|1.7
|(11.5
|)
|(21.7
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|17.6
|0.1
|6.3
|0.4
|(2.4
|)
|22.0
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|0.3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.3
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc.
|$
|(59.7
|)
|$
|0.5
|$
|23.6
|$
|1.3
|$
|(9.1
|)
|$
|(43.4
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
(1)Includes the gains on sale of our European distribution center and equipment from a Swiss manufacturing facility
|For the 39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2024
|($ in millions, except per share data):
|As Reported
|Restructuring Cost of Sales
| Other Long-Lived Asset Impairment
| Restructuring Expenses
|Gains on Asset Divestiture (1)
|As Adjusted (2)
|Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
|As Adjusted Constant Currency
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(87.7
|)
|$
|(0.2
|)
|$
|1.9
|$
|31.6
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(57.7
|)
|$
|(1.0
|)
|$
|(58.7
|)
|Operating margin (% of net sales)
|(10.9
|)%
|(7.2
|)%
|(7.3
|)%
|Interest expense
|(14.1
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(14.1
|)
|Other income (expense) - net
|9.0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.0
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(92.8
|)
|(0.2
|)
|1.9
|31.6
|(3.3
|)
|(62.8
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2.3
|-
|0.4
|6.6
|(0.7
|)
|8.6
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Fossil Group, Inc.
|$
|(95.1
|)
|$
|(0.2
|)
|$
|1.5
|$
|25.0
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|(71.4
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|-
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
(1) Includes the gain on sale of our European distribution center and equipment from a Swiss manufacturing facility
Store Count Information
| September 28, 2024
| Opened
| Closed
| October 4, 2025
|Americas
|116
|0
|19
|97
|Europe
|67
|0
|18
|49
|Asia
|68
|3
|13
|58
|Total stores
|251
|3
|50
|204
