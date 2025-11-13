403
Brazil's Factory Pessimism Eases, But Trust In The Economy Is Still Missing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's industrial bosses are finally a little less gloomy, but they are still far from relaxed. In November, the Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (ICEI) inched up to 48.3 points, the third monthly rise in a row.
Yet it has stayed below the neutral 50 line for 11 straight months, meaning more business leaders remain worried than optimistic. The ICEI is a simple gauge: above 50, confidence; below 50, doubt.
To build it, Brazil 's National Confederation of Industry listened to 1,151 companies between 3 and 7 November, from small workshops to large manufacturers.
Their message is clear: things may not be getting worse at the same speed, but nobody feels the environment is truly safe for long-term plans.
The story behind the headline is the split between“today” and“tomorrow”. The index that measures current conditions rose from 43.2 to 44.3 points.
That still signals that, for most firms, business and the overall economy are worse than six months ago – just a bit less painful than before.
Factory optimism edges up despite structural strain
Owners say they struggle with heavy taxes, very high borrowing costs, weak demand at home and difficulties hiring skilled workers. These are not temporary complaints; they are the same structural problems mentioned for years.
Where the mood really shifts is in expectations. The expectations index climbed from 49.1 to 50.4 points, slipping just into positive territory.
Executives are more hopeful about their own companies than about Brasília 's macro management: they see more room to improve efficiency and cut costs inside the factory gate than to influence policy, interest rates or the tax burden.
For people following Brazil from abroad, this matters because confidence is the bridge between political speeches and real investment.
When industrialists are unconvinced, they hold back on new plants, hiring and wage increases. The recent uptick suggests they are willing to look again at expansion – but only if the policy mix starts removing obstacles instead of adding new ones.
