Tesla Working On Implementing Carplay In Its Vehicles: Report


2025-11-13 03:19:25
Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly developing support for Apple's CarPlay system in its vehicles, following customer requests.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that the automaker has started testing the capability internally. Apple's CarPlay is a smartphone mirroring system that allows drivers to use iPhone's features through the vehicle's infotainment screen.

The company has discussed a rollout of CarPlay in the coming months, but the plan is not final, the report added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long ignored requests for CarPlay on Tesla vehicles, even though it is supported by most other automakers.  

