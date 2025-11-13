Strack & Van Til Makes Thanksgiving Easy And Affordable With Great Value, Delicious Deals, And Ready-To-Serve Meals For Every Family

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGHLAND, Ind., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving season, Strack & Van Til is helping families celebrate withand convenient holiday meal options that make hosting easier and more affordable than ever. Among the many offers, shoppers will find 10–18 lb. frozen, netted, self-basting, and complete with a pop-up timer,. with digital coupon - making it simple to prepare a perfect holiday centerpiece at home.

Families can bring home a complete Thanksgiving Family Dinner for just $30, featuring all the essentials for a delicious holiday meal. The offer includes a 2.75-pound Jennie-O oven-ready turkey breast, a 3-pound bag of russet potatoes, a can of That's Smart cream of mushroom condensed soup, and a 6-ounce package of Hy-Vee turkey stuffing mix. It also includes two 14.5-ounce cans of That's Smart French style green beans, a 12-ounce jar of Hy-Vee turkey gravy, a 6-ounce container of Hy-Vee lightly salted crispy onions, and a 12-count package of bakery fresh rolls. To top it all off, customers can choose an 8-inch pie - fruit, sweet potato, or pumpkin. When shoppers buy all of these items together between November 12 and 27, a coupon will automatically ring up at checkout to bring the price down to $30.

Holiday savings continue with the Buy a Ham, Get a Free Turkey promotion. When customers purchase a Hormel Cure 81 whole boneless ham at $4.99 per pound, they'll receive a free 10- to 14-pound frozen Honeysuckle White turkey, while supplies last. It's the perfect opportunity to serve both ham and turkey at the holiday table without stretching the budget.

Strack & Van Til Rewards Members can also earn a free frozen Honeysuckle turkey weighing 10 to 14 pounds by spending $400 between October 15 and November 18. Progress can be tracked easily through each member's rewards account, and a digital coupon will automatically appear starting November 19 for qualified shoppers. Each account can earn up to two free turkeys with an $800 total spend. Purchases of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, and lottery tickets are excluded from the promotion.

In addition, shoppers can save $5 instantly when they spend $25 on participating Smithfield items through November 24. This offer is a great way to stock up on premium meats and ingredients that make holiday breakfasts, appetizers, or main courses even better.

For those who prefer to skip the cooking, Strack & Van Til offers prepared Thanksgiving dinners that are made fresh and ready to heat and serve. The Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Dinner serves six and includes 3 pounds of roasted turkey breast, 2 pounds of Strack & Van Til's own recipe stuffing, 5 pounds of homestyle mashed potatoes, 24 ounces of homestyle gravy, and 15 ounces of cranberry relish, all for $69.99. The Traditional Turkey Dinner serves six to eight people for $79.99 and features a 10- to 12-pound Butterball pre-cooked turkey with the same delicious sides. For those who prefer ham, the Traditional Spiral Ham Dinner serves six to eight guests for $69.99 and includes a 9-pound Smithfield spiral-cut ham, 2 pounds of green bean casserole, 5 pounds of mashed potatoes, 24 ounces of gravy, and 15 ounces of cranberry relish. No substitutions are allowed, but additional sides are available for purchase. Customers can place their orders in the deli by Wednesday, November 19, and pick up their meals on Wednesday, November 26. Cold, ready to heat and serve dinners are also available for delivery on November 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a $25 delivery fee. All delivered orders must be prepaid in full.

Strack & Van Til is proud to be your local source for quality groceries, fresh bakery items, and delicious holiday meals that make every celebration special. For more information or to place your Thanksgiving dinner order, visit your local Strack & Van Til store or go to .

About Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. We are proud to partner with local charities that make a positive difference in the community. We celebrate values like loyalty, hard work, self-reliance, genuineness, and gratitude. Since 1929, we're Indiana's grocery store. And we're proud to be Indiana made. Visit us at

