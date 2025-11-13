Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-13 03:15:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Kelt Exploration Ltd.: Reports its financial and operating results to shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Petroleum and natural gas sales were $110.4 million and adjusted funds from operations was $44.6 million ($0.22 per common share, diluted), compared to $107.9 million and $48.9 million ($0.24 per common share, diluted) respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. Kelt Exploration Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $7.87.

