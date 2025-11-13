Zagreb Grand Prix Reveals Debut Opponents Of Azerbaijani Judokas
Azerbaijan will be represented in the tournament, which is part of the World Judo Tour series, by 15 judokas (12 men and three women) across nine weight categories.
A total of 370 judokas from 48 countries will take part in the international competition.
The qualification round matches of the Zagreb Grand Prix can be watched live on JudoTV starting at 14:00 (GMT +4), and the final block from 20:00 on November 14.
Men
-60 kg, 1/16 finals
Murad Muradli – Gal Blazic (Slovenia)
-60 kg, 1/8 finals
Huseyn Allahyarov – Marton Andrasi (Hungary)
-66 kg, 1/16 finals
Islam Rahimov – Joaquin Tovalieri (Argentina)
Nazir Talibov – Alejandro Moral Navarro (Spain)
-73 kg, 1/32 finals
Ibrahim Aliyev – Ethan Nearn (Great Britain)
Rufat Shovlatov – Aron Szabo (Hungary)
-81 kg, 1/16 finals
Vusal Galandarzade – Dominic Rodriguez (USA)
-90 kg, 1/16 finals
Aslan Kotsoyev – Alex Cret (Romania)
Vugar Talibov – Josip Bulic (Croatia)
-100 kg, 1/16 finals
Azhdar Baghirov – Nikola Pavlovski (North Macedonia)
+100 kg, 1/8 finals
Jamal Gamzatkhanov-winner of the bout between Con Messe A Bessong (Canada) and Mustafa Fofana (Guinea)
Kanan Nasibov – Gela Zaalishvili (Georgia)
Women
-48 kg, 1/8 finals
Konul Aliyeva – Nevena Milic (Serbia)
-52 kg, 1/16 finals
Gultaj Mammadaliyeva – Gabriela Dimitrova (Bulgaria)
-52 kg, 1/8 finals
Aydan Valiyeva – Masa Slavinic (Slovenia)
