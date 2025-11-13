Zagreb Grand Prix Reveals Debut Opponents Of Azerbaijani Judokas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The draw ceremony for the Grand Prix tournament was held in Zagreb, Croatia, announcing the first opponents of Azerbaijani judokas, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the tournament, which is part of the World Judo Tour series, by 15 judokas (12 men and three women) across nine weight categories.

A total of 370 judokas from 48 countries will take part in the international competition.

The qualification round matches of the Zagreb Grand Prix can be watched live on JudoTV starting at 14:00 (GMT +4), and the final block from 20:00 on November 14.

Men

-60 kg, 1/16 finals

Murad Muradli – Gal Blazic (Slovenia)

-60 kg, 1/8 finals

Huseyn Allahyarov – Marton Andrasi (Hungary)

-66 kg, 1/16 finals

Islam Rahimov – Joaquin Tovalieri (Argentina)

Nazir Talibov – Alejandro Moral Navarro (Spain)

-73 kg, 1/32 finals

Ibrahim Aliyev – Ethan Nearn (Great Britain)

Rufat Shovlatov – Aron Szabo (Hungary)

-81 kg, 1/16 finals

Vusal Galandarzade – Dominic Rodriguez (USA)

-90 kg, 1/16 finals

Aslan Kotsoyev – Alex Cret (Romania)

Vugar Talibov – Josip Bulic (Croatia)

-100 kg, 1/16 finals

Azhdar Baghirov – Nikola Pavlovski (North Macedonia)

+100 kg, 1/8 finals

Jamal Gamzatkhanov-winner of the bout between Con Messe A Bessong (Canada) and Mustafa Fofana (Guinea)

Kanan Nasibov – Gela Zaalishvili (Georgia)

Women

-48 kg, 1/8 finals

Konul Aliyeva – Nevena Milic (Serbia)

-52 kg, 1/16 finals

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva – Gabriela Dimitrova (Bulgaria)

-52 kg, 1/8 finals

Aydan Valiyeva – Masa Slavinic (Slovenia)