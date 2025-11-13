Azerbaijan, Israel Steeling Cooperation In Addressing Emergency Situations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with the newly appointed Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement, Trend reports.

Heydarov welcomed and congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

Highlighting the fruitful and expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, which are based on mutual respect and friendship, the minister underscored the ongoing and effective cooperation between the relevant agencies in combating emergency situations.

Heydarov noted Azerbaijan's extensive experience in emergency response and emphasized the broad potential for further strengthening cooperation between the agencies in various fields.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Krausz hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the expanding collaboration between the responsible agencies of both nations in the field of emergency management.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.