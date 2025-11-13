Reimagined Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise From Palmgren®

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Palmgren disregarded outdated vise designs and rebuilt the vise from the inside out to create a stronger, safer tool that is guaranteed for life."

Palmgren has reimagined the Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise, designed to be the only vise needed across a lifetime of projects. Unlike traditional options that flex, slip or wear down over time, Palmgren disregarded outdated designs and rebuilt the vise from the inside out to create a stronger, safer tool that is guaranteed for life. Most vises rely on a U-channel design, which over time can bend, bow and even break screw or bolts. Palmgren's Straight-Line-Pull design eliminates that weakness by pulling perfectly linear along the lead screw.

The benefits are immediate:

More thread engagement: A longer nut engages 10 or more threads compared to just a few in ordinary vises, maximizing surface area carrying the load



Even clamping pressure: The load is spread evenly across the entire nut and screw, ensuring consistent pressure and sold workloading



Great durability: With the lead screw supported in a straight, enclosed tunnel, the system resists bowing, flexing and premature wear, guaranteeing smoother action and a vise that lasts for decades

Stronger hold, safer work: More threads engaged translates to more clamping force without over-topping, keeping both workpieces and hands secure



Constructed from 65,000 PSI ductile iron, the vise is 50 percent stronger than gray iron and 20 percent stronger than top ductile competitors - outperforming both cast iron and forged bench vises. Features include replaceable hardened jaws for square and round stock, oversized anvil, a deep throat and full 360-degree swivel with dual lockdowns. The maintenance-free enclosed spindle is permanently lubricated and sealed against chips and grit ensuring smooth operation for decades.

Even seasoned craftsmen noticed the difference.“After using Palmgren's Straight-Line-Pull Combination Bench & Pipe Vise, I saw and could feel the difference. This vise can take a beating and still perform. Palmgren truly offers great vises, perfect for the applications I do every day. I'm glad I made the switch,” said Maine-based Nick Rossi, a certified Master Bladesmith and blacksmithing instructor.

Minnesota metal artist and founder of Javos Ironworks Jeff Van de Walker agreed:“Since switching over to Palmgren vises, I've noticed a major difference. I love the quality and the strength compared to others I've used in the past. I'll say it again. I love my Palmgren vises, and I use them daily.”

Backed by Palmgren's lifetime warranty, the new vise sets the benchmark for machinists, metalworkers, woodworkers, plumbers and industrial professionals, who demand strength, durability and reliability, continuing Palmgren's tradition of offering tools.

Palmgren, a C.H. Hanson® brand, has been in the workholding industry for more than 100 years featuring tools designed by actual tradesmen. In an industry where product lines are shrinking and warranties are short, Palmgren still builds industrial vises that last and stands behind them for life.

