AESA Vs PESA: How Modern Antenna Designs Are Revolutionizing Radar Systems


2025-11-13 03:07:16
(MENAFN- GetNews) The evolution from Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA) to Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) represents the most significant advancement in modern radar technology. While both systems utilize electronic beam steering, their fundamental architectures differ dramatically, leading to substantial performance differences.

In PESA systems, a single transmitter/receiver unit feeds a network of phase shifters that control the radiation pattern of passive antenna elements. This design imposes limitations in jamming resistance and beam agility. In contrast, AESA radar incorporates hundreds or thousands of individual transmit/receive modules, each with its own phase and amplitude control. This distributed architecture enables revolutionary capabilities including simultaneous multi-target tracking, adaptive beamforming, and significantly enhanced electronic counter-countermeasures.

The antenna elements themselves have evolved alongside these systems. Planar antennas, with their low-profile, mass-producible designs, have become the preferred choice for AESA systems requiring compact, conformal installations. Meanwhile, ODM conical horn antennas continue to serve critical roles in specialized applications where their symmetrical patterns and wide

Modern AESA systems frequently combine both technologies, integrating planar arrays for main scanning functions with conical horn feeds for specialized coverage. This hybrid approach demonstrates how microwave antenna design has become increasingly sophisticated to meet diverse operational requirements across military, aviation, and meteorological applications.

GetNews

