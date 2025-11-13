Marketing Heading Into 2026 How Brands Are Preparing For The FIFA World Cup And Boom Growth Partner's Global Expansion

The global landscape of sports marketing

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, brands are fine-tuning their strategies to connect with increasingly fragmented and demanding global audiences. In this context, Boom Growth Partner is a Mexican agency specializing in 360° marketing projects that the pillars of advertising success will be data-driven creativity, AI-powered consumer insights, and mass personalization.

From reach to real engagement: the new game for brands

Today, it's not just about being present during the event. The brands that will truly capitalize on World Cup enthusiasm are those capable of turning every touchpoint into an emotionally relevant and measurable experience. The focus is shifting away from superficial visibility towards metrics like ROI, co-creation with audiences, and meaningful engagement.

The ideal starting eleven of marketing strategies for the 2026 World Cup

Liquid audiences and real-time content

Recent studies show that 83% of Mexicans plan to watch full matches and 89% expect to see World Cup-related advertising. This creates fertile ground for real-time marketing, digital storytelling, and interactive experiences across social media and streaming platforms.

Phygital experiences and shared rituals

Over 60% will watch matches at home or with friends, turning homes into emotional stadiums. This trend favors hybrid activations, themed deliveries, app-based interactions, and multisensory brand experiences.

Fan segmentation and data intelligence

Boom identifies three core audience types: passionate fans, loyal supporters, and social World Cup followers. Each group requires tailored messaging, making AI and machine learning essential for identifying behavioral patterns and consumption habits.

Alternative media and strategic locations

With TV and streaming channels saturated, attention is turning to Out of Home media public transport, malls, billboards, and airports. These offer strong brand recall with less competition.

Influencers as experience narrators

From foodies to travel vloggers, each influencer can recreate the World Cup experience within their unique ecosystem. The key is weaving their narratives into a cohesive 360° communication strategy.

Events as emotional touchpoints

Post-match gatherings and viewing parties will be essential for building brand engagement. The goal: to position the brand in the collective memory through shared emotional experiences.

Branding via delivery platforms

During pre-match preparation, 39% of people purchase food or related items. Uber Eats and DiDi become strategic allies for creating brand interaction from the kitchen to the screen.

Thematic packaging and special editions

World Cup memorabilia remains a powerful emotional trigger. Designing special packaging with stickers or limited-time promotions can boost sales and fuel collector behavior.

Gamification and sports apps

Advertising within score-tracking and sports apps related to the World Cup offers a strategic gateway to the rapidly growing gamer audience.

Collateral industries: tourism and mobility

With over 5.5 million visitors expected in North America, sectors like tourism, transportation, and hospitality must prepare marketing strategies to ride this global wave.

A global platform in expansion

Boom Growth Partner consolidates its Growth Partner Method, a results-driven approach centered on ROAS, awareness, and engagement. Its mix of creativity, technology, and analytics powers omnichannel campaigns with real impact.

Clients include brands like DHL, Danone, Henkel, Shein, Disney, McDonald's, Dormimundo, and Ferrari Fan Club. Recently, the agency introduced Flying Display, a drone-powered aerial screen that redefines mass event activations.

As part of its international expansion, Boom will open a Miami office in 2025 to strengthen its U.S. presence. By 2026, it plans to open a Madrid office, solidifying its reach in the European market.

Connecting brands with the heart of the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is more than a tournament; it's a global platform where brands, audiences, and technology converge. Boom Growth Partner positions itself as a key player in this evolution, leading strategies where data, emotion, and innovation set the tone.

(By Albert Zonana, CEO, Boom Growth Partner)