Investview, Inc. (“INVU”) Reports Financial Results, Current Operational And Financial Highlights For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations and Cash Flow Data-Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 vs September 30, 2024



Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 24.3% to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net Revenue decreased 22.9% to $9.1million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $11.7 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net loss from operations was $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss from operations of $0.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net loss increased 5.4% to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.8 million for the comparable prior year period.



Results of Operations and Cash Flow Data-Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 vs September 30, 2024



Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 28.7% to $30.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $42.9 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net Revenue decreased 28.2% to $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $40.5 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net cash used in operating activities was $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $13.0 million for the comparable prior year period.



Net loss from operations was $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net income from operations of $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.1 million compared to net income of $1.4 million for the comparable prior year period.



Balance Sheet - September 30, 2025 vs December 31, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 was $15.1 million, down $7.4 million or 32.9% from $22.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period was mainly attributable to the net cash used in operations, the company holding its Bitcoin mined on its balance sheet rather than liquidating it for cash of $3.8 million and aggregate payments of approximately $2.5 million for private shares repurchased (with a final remaining payment consisting of one (1) cash installment of $0.4 million, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025).



Total assets decreased by 12.9% to $27.5 million. Total liabilities decreased by 24.6% to $10.8 million. Our working capital balance decreased by 18.5% or $2.8 million to $12.3 million, and our current ratio remains strong at 2.44, an increase of 9.6% from December 31, 2024.



Outstanding debt increased by $0.3 million to $3.5 million at September 30, 2025, up from $3.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025 was $16.6 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.2%, from $17.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Share Repurchase Program

In March 2025, the Company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value by launching a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $1 million in aggregate value of the Company's common stock. As of November 7, 2025, the Company has returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing more than 10.2 million shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $0.0179 per share. This represents a 40.3% discount to the Company's contemporaneous market value of $0.03 per share as of November 7, 2025. These repurchases have reduced the total number of common shares outstanding since the beginning of 2025 by 0.55%, bringing the balance to 1,848,994,024 common shares outstanding as of November 7, 2025, further enhancing ownership value for our remaining shareholders. The Company plans to continue its share repurchases through public open market purchases at prevailing market prices or through privately negotiated transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements.

Comments on our industry segments and business units

Financial Education and Technology Segment

iGenius reported net revenue of $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $11.2 million in the same period of 2024. While the year-over-year decline reflects a decrease in membership due to global macroeconomic trends causing a slowdown in direct sales and home-based businesses, the company is aggressively responding to these negative trends by rolling-out planned initiatives that are designed to expand its sales network and diversify its product and service offerings. These initiatives, include new product launches, enhanced training programs, and the integration of innovative digital tools designed to strengthen distributor engagement and accelerate market reach. A key driver of this growth strategy is the planned launch of new product offerings and the continued expansion of the myLife Wellness division, which will feature a growing portfolio of health, beauty, and wellness products. The division is on track for a commercial launch starting in the fourth quarter of 2025 and extending through the first and second quarters of 2026.

Our Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services Segment

SAFETek reported $0.92 million in net revenue during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.57 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in net revenue was a direct result of the increase in the price of Bitcoin, partially offset by an increase in Bitcoin Network Difficulty.

Despite a more than 21.72% increase in mining difficulty to 142.34 trillion hashes during the quarter, SAFETek successfully produced 7.87 Bitcoin while capitalizing on the increase in the price of Bitcoin, reduced power costs resulting from the government-mandated energy curtailment. This ability to turn operational challenges into cost-saving opportunities underscores the resilience and adaptability of our mining model.

Over the past year, SAFETek has advanced key initiatives to position us for future growth in this segment, including retiring older mining equipment, deploying high-performance ASIC miners, and streamlining operations to reduce hash costs. These actions, combined with our debt-free approach to equipment purchases and a strong balance sheet, position us with the flexibility to seize potential expansion opportunities.

With Bitcoin now trading off its highest price levels in years, SAFETek is positioned to directly benefit from the favorable shift in market economics. Higher BTC prices mean more revenue for each coin we mine, making each hash we produce more profitable.

Looking ahead, SAFETek has more than 1,500 mining machines ready for deployment, giving us the flexibility to quickly scale production and capitalize on the strong BTC market should qualified opportunities arise. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this positions us with a solid foundation for expansion and the agility to pursue new, high-potential projects as market conditions continue to improve.

Our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products Segment

Renu Laboratories (“Renu Labs”), a contract developer and manufacturer specializing in private label and contract manufacturing of premium skincare, personal care, hair care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical topical products for wholesale and retail clients, reported $1.1 million in net revenue during the third quarter of 2025.

Since its acquisition in October 2024, we have continued to make investments in Renu Labs' core capabilities, including upgraded equipment, advanced production technologies, and key recruitment, which have resulted in measurable gains in both production output and operational efficiency.

We are optimistic about Renu's long-term growth trajectory and are focused on scaling manufacturing capacity while expanding our product portfolio and contract manufacturing (CMO) engagements with qualified partners. These initiatives are designed to position Renu as a nimble and scalable manufacturer in a market increasingly seeking trusted, innovative wellness product providers.

Serving as the commercial arm of this strategy, our wholly owned subsidiary myLife Wellness will operate as both the marketing engine and e-commerce platform for the products developed and manufactured by Renu Labs. The brand's expanding product catalog, focused on aesthetics, health, nutrition, and cognitive wellness, will be distributed through a combination of retail (B2C) and wholesale (B2B) channels. myLife Wellness is expected to be on track for a commercial launch beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025 and continuing into the first and second quarters of 2026.

In addition to operating as a standalone direct to consumer platform, myLife Wellness expects to leverage a strategic partnership with our iGenius subsidiary to unlock expanded access to retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer markets. This collaboration is expected to extend our market reach and open new revenue opportunities by introducing wellness products to a global member base and a network of established consumer relationships.

Our Financial Services Initiatives

In March 2024, we launched our fintech growth strategy with the acquisition of Opencash Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer now in the final stages of launching the Opencash app, a modern, mobile-first trading platform built for accessibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency. Designed for today's digitally native investor, the app is expected to offer low-cost, commission-free trading in stocks, ETFs, and options.

The Opencash app is on track for initial commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 and continuing into the first and second quarters of 2026, debuting with two planned offerings:



Opencash – (2025/ 2026) a streamlined mobile app for everyday retail investors OpencashPro – (2026/ 2027) a web app for advanced traders and active investors

The Opencashpro web app, which is planned to be powered by our proprietary Prodigio trading engine, is expected to deliver a seamless, data-driven trading experience with intelligent analytics, automation, and an intuitive user interface.

With substantial online investor interaction now happening on mobile devices, the Opencash app is positioned to scale and tap into the global demand for affordable, user-friendly trading solutions. Our phased rollout is expected to focus on regulatory compliance, robust technology, and a smooth onboarding experience, thereby creating the foundation for expected adoption and sustained growth.

In addition to operating as a standalone direct to consumer platform, Opencash will leverage a strategic partnership with our iGenius subsidiary to unlock expanded access to direct-to-consumer markets. This collaboration is expected to enhance our market reach and open new revenue opportunities by introducing financial accessibility to a modern, mobile-first trading platform built for accessibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency, offering low-cost, commission-free trading in stocks, ETFs, and options to a global member base and established consumer relationships.

Recent Investment Initiatives

In October 2025, the Company invested $1.25 million in Dream SPV VA LLC, formed by Dream Ventures LLC, to participate in a private placement involving an early-stage nuclear energy enterprise, aligning with its commitment to long-term innovation and growth across emerging sectors. These technologies are designed to address the rapidly expanding energy requirements of high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and advanced manufacturing. The investment comes amid renewed momentum around modular, rapidly deployable energy systems, supported by recent federal initiatives and Department of Energy programs promoting advanced-reactor innovation.

While management believes the underlying enterprise offers significant long-term commercial potential contingent upon the successful achievement of its financing, manufacturing, environmental, permitting, construction, regulatory, and operational milestones, the Company notes that the venture remains in its early development stage and there can be no assurance that it will achieve any or all of the commercial objectives that it has projected.

Operational Highlights

Victor Oviedo, Investview CEO, commented,“during the third quarter of 2025, Investview continued to make strategic progress across its diversified operations. During the third quarter of 2025, Investview continued advancing its diversified operations. iGenius generated $7.1 million in net revenue while preparing to integrate health and wellness offerings from myLife Wellness, scheduled for commercial rollout beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025. SAFETek produced 7.87 Bitcoin despite increased network difficulty and energy restrictions, supported by new-generation ASIC deployments and debt-free equipment ownership. Renu Labs delivered $1.1 million in net revenue, with investments in technology and personnel improving productivity and scalability. Meanwhile, Opencash Securities is progressing toward the launch of its Opencash app, to offer low-cost commission-free trading for retail and professional investors.

“The Company's $1 million share repurchase program continues, with over 10.2 million shares repurchased at an average price of $0.0179-reducing shares outstanding by 0.55%. As of quarter-end, Investview held $15.1 million in cash and equivalents, $3.8 million in Bitcoin, and a strong current ratio of 2.44, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management. In October 2025, the Company invested $1.25 million in Dream SPV VA LLC, formed by Dream Ventures LLC, to participate in a private placement involving an early-stage nuclear energy enterprise, aligning with its commitment to long-term innovation and growth across emerging sectors.”

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a financial technology (FinTech) services company, offering several different lines of business, including a Financial Education and Technology business that delivers a series of products and services involving financial education, digital assets and related technology, through a network of independent distributors; and a Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services business, involving the management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets. In addition, we are in the process of creating a Brokerage and Financial Markets business within the investment management and brokerage industries by, among others, planning to commercialize on a proprietary trading platform we acquired in September 2021. For more information on Investview, please visit: .

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services will be provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,”“should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the on-boarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Our forward-looking statements also contemplate that we will ultimately be able to expand and develop the product offerings within our iGenius unit to include tangible beauty, health, wellness, and lifestyle products that will offer high margin characteristics and that resonate with consumers. These expectations have been reasonably developed by us based upon acquisition inquiries and initiatives that involve early-stage opportunities that we believe are reasonably likely to materialize; although we cannot assure that these opportunities will mature to the point where we can presume any particular revenue level or scope of future operations. Furthermore, our consumer penetration and margin expectations have been developed based on market analysis that we have extrapolated from industry information, but that we cannot assure. Despite our best efforts, there ultimately can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or a substantial portion of our forward-looking objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as: (i) the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks; (ii) the development of an early-stage consumer products business involves inherent uncertainties, including the uncertain ability to develop products that are commercially accepted, which itself is subject to significant marketing, formulation and product manufacturing risks of execution; nor can we assure that we will yield profit margins that will meet our objectives and support the growth assumptions we believe are possible; (iii) despite the planned introductions of new products and service offerings, we cannot assure that our expectations for increased sales within our iGenius division will materialize in light of the recent trend towards decreasing worldwide sales with that division; and (iv) notwithstanding our expectations to achieve growth within our operating segments, the development of any of our early-stage businesses continues to be subject to material uncertainty as any and all such development will likely require substantial capital support, the build-out of sales, marketing and customer support functions; and the build out of larger manufacturing and distribution facilities; which the Company has yet to accomplish the scale required to achieve such growth objectives. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview's financial results is included from time to time in Investview's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: ...

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: