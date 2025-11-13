Fight Demogorgons, Unlock Portals At Stranger Things: The Experience In Abu Dhabi

Have you ever wondered what it's like to battle Demogorgons in the Upside Down, the alternate reality from Stranger Things? At Stranger Things: The Experience, guests can completely immerse themselves in the Netflix hit show's fictional world and interact with the exceptional actors to save themselves from the feigned dangers of the Demogrogons.

First, guests are grouped into yellow, red, and blue teams, each with a team leader. The journey starts in Hawkins Lab, where a“doctor” assesses which of the teams have telekinetic abilities, like the show's main character, Eleven. Here, the doctor invites each team to“explore” their superpower.

Recommended For You

With arms outstretched or fingers held at their temples, guests are asked to turn their attention to the soda can on the table behind the doctor. After much suspense, the soda can suddenly crumples, seemingly by itself. Another can flies across the table, giving them the sense that they have superpower abilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests later head to the systems analysis room, which looks like a security operating room with a wall of screens pretending to overlook the different rooms of Hawkins Lab. The main cast even make an appearance (on the screens) and direct the teams to open the portal door which leads to the Upside Down.

Here, the Experience takes it to the next level. As the teams take turns trying to use telekinesis to unlock it, Demogorgons“attack” the lab staff, which can be seen through the monitor as well as shadows passing in the hall. Bloodstains are seen on the door, and glimpses of the monsters make it seem as though they are right outside the room.

After the portal unlocks, guests enter the eerie, dark dimension of the Upside Down, where they are instructed to wear 3D glasses to make the experience all the more realistic. A live actress portraying the character Eleven tries to defeat Vecna, the main antagonist, and both teams and Eleven have to save Max with their abilities. The experience ends once the monsters are defeated and the dark forest ambiance turns light again.

At the exit, Stranger Things fans will recognize the popular settings and restaurants from the show, like 'Scoops Ahoy' and the iconic Will Byers living room with the string lights and letters painted on the walls.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, told Khaleej Times in a press briefing that the setting up of the large tent-style location took about three weeks. The experience runs from November 14 to February 15, overlapping with the long-awaited fifth and final season of the show, which will premiere on November 26.