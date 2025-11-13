Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ghana's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2025-11-13 02:18:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Ghana Qatar

