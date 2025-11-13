Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Join The Teen Art Awards

2025-11-13 02:18:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Join the Teen Art Awards @teenartawards @qabritishcouncil @studio5qa - a global youth arts movement hosted this year in Qatar, in partnership with @qatar_museums Teen Hub, British Council and studio 5. Season 3 invites teen creators worldwide to explore the theme:“Preserving Cultural Heritage in the Era of New Technologies.” Submit your artwork, share your story, and become part of a powerful cultural dialogue connecting tradition and innovation open: until 15 November 2025Finalists will be showcased at a major festival in Doha in Teen Hub labs, exhibitions, mentorship & more await!Apply now at: teenartawardsqatar

Gulf Times

