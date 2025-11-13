Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
News Update!

News Update!


2025-11-13 02:18:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Amir performs Istisqa prayer.
MoPH requires pharmaceutical companies to print essential information on medicines in Braille.
Real estate trading exceeds QAR 810 million last week.

MENAFN13112025000067011011ID1110341007



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search