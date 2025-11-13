Bernbaum/Magadini Named To Forbes America's Top 200 Residential Architects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bernbaum/Magadini Architects (BMA), one of Texas' leading residential architecture firms, has been named to Forbes America's Top 200 Residential Architects, a new national recognition celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in single-family residential architecture across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Forbes list identifies those architectural firms whose work stands apart for its elevated degree of design excellence and its deep connection to place. The editorial initiative honors the art of architecture in America by celebrating designers whose projects reflect cultural integrity and architectural mastery beyond mere construction.

Out of more than 18,000 architectural firms evaluated nationwide, only 750 were invited to submit up to three homes completed since 2019 for formal consideration. Each submission underwent a multi-tiered review process by the Forbes Architecture editorial team and an Advisory Board of leading experts. Using Forbes' three-tier scoring system, each project was evaluated for merit, innovation, and contextual excellence. The 200 firms selected were collectively deemed to most closely meet the highest standards of American residential architecture.

“Forbes' methodology ensures that recognition is not simply about aesthetics or scale-it's about architectural thought, integrity, and cultural connection,” said a Forbes spokesperson.“Construction this work is decidedly not; it is, indeed, Architecture-an architecture in which we see the manifestation of a viewpoint on design-concept sourcing that is increasingly under threat in our one-world Web culture: that place is paramount.”

For Bernbaum/Magadini Architects, this honor reflects both the strength of its design philosophy and the trust of its clients. BMA's work unites light, texture, and the natural environment to create iconic, livable homes that reflect a harmony of art and life.

Now celebrating 27 years in practice, Bernbaum/Magadini Architects is among the most-respected residential architecture firms in Texas and recognized as one of the best in Dallas-Fort Worth, creating some of the most-iconic homes in the prestigious neighborhoods of Highland Park, University Park, Devonshire, Bluffview, Preston Hollow, and Forest Hills in Dallas; in the Fields luxury neighborhood near the PGA Resort in Frisco; in The Vaquero Club, the exclusive and luxury golf and residential neighborhood in Westlake; and in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Worth. Bernbaum/Magadini Architects also has completed ranch homes across Texas and the Southwest, as well as renowned second homes in California and other parts of the country.

“Our work has always been about creating homes where life flows beautifully, blending comfort, function, and artistry,” say founding partners Bruce Bernbaum and Tricy Magadini.“Being recognized by Forbes is a meaningful affirmation-not just of our design philosophy, but of the trust our clients place in us and the collaborative spirit of every project.”