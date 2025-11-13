403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Water On Demand Revenues Outpace Last Year By 63%
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Water On Demand, Inc. (WODI), a pioneer in private industrial water systems, announced today that as of the 3rd Quarter, Year To Date Revenues for its operating units are expected to come in at $5.3M, a 63% increase over the same period in 2024.
“We're very happy with the performance of Progressive Water Treatment,” said James Woloszyn, Water On Demand's chief operating officer.“With growing sales to power plants, we think WODI's operating business Progressive Water Treatment (Progressive Water) alone is on target to achieve $5 million or more for the year as compared $2.4 million last year.”
For more information, visit .
With Progressive Water's performance and the contribution by Modular Water Systems which ended in Q2, the Company believes total revenues for the year are projected to exceed $7 million. If projections and targets are realized, this would represent more than double the 2024 revenue total of
“While Water On Demand is in the business of developing tax-advantaged 'Water as a Service' funding for the US water industry, Progressive Water remains a vital business that provides flexibility to deploy any solution, anywhere,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand.
Progressive Water Treatment
Progressive Water Treatment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Water On Demand with a proven history of design, engineering and fabrication of standard and custom-built filtration solutions with an industry reputation for Made in USA excellence. In particular, water treatment for energy providers is a growing business for Progressive Water, as demand for energy explodes with skyrocketing electricity consumption from data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), widespread electrification due to population growth, urbanization and industrial expansion and the global push for decarbonization.
For more information, visit Progressive Water's website: /
About Water On Demand, Inc.
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
“We're very happy with the performance of Progressive Water Treatment,” said James Woloszyn, Water On Demand's chief operating officer.“With growing sales to power plants, we think WODI's operating business Progressive Water Treatment (Progressive Water) alone is on target to achieve $5 million or more for the year as compared $2.4 million last year.”
For more information, visit .
With Progressive Water's performance and the contribution by Modular Water Systems which ended in Q2, the Company believes total revenues for the year are projected to exceed $7 million. If projections and targets are realized, this would represent more than double the 2024 revenue total of
“While Water On Demand is in the business of developing tax-advantaged 'Water as a Service' funding for the US water industry, Progressive Water remains a vital business that provides flexibility to deploy any solution, anywhere,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand.
Progressive Water Treatment
Progressive Water Treatment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Water On Demand with a proven history of design, engineering and fabrication of standard and custom-built filtration solutions with an industry reputation for Made in USA excellence. In particular, water treatment for energy providers is a growing business for Progressive Water, as demand for energy explodes with skyrocketing electricity consumption from data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), widespread electrification due to population growth, urbanization and industrial expansion and the global push for decarbonization.
For more information, visit Progressive Water's website: /
About Water On Demand, Inc.
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment