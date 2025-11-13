New Study Validates Enhanced Pyrolysis-GC/MS Method For Quantifying Tire And Road Wear Particles In The Environment



Supported by TIP and conducted by Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., a new study has successfully tested an improved Pyrolysis-GC/MS (Py-GC/MS) method for quantifying tire and road wear particles (TRWP) in soil and sediment, confirming robustness and accuracy across the varying compositions of tires from different regions. The findings support harmonization efforts and may inform future refinement of standardized analytical methods for TRWP measurement such as ISO/DIS 213961, ISO/AWI 205932 and others.

GENEVA, November 13, 2025 /3BL/ - The Tire Industry Project (TIP) announces the publication of a new scientific study that confirms the robustness of an improved Pyrolysis-Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (Py-GC/MS) method for quantifying tire and road wear particles (TRWP) in environmental samples.

Titled“Pyrolysis-GC/MS calibration for environmental quantification of tire tread: Standards and marketplace averaged elastomer subunit profiles” and published in the peer-reviewed journal Chemosphere's September 2025 volume, the study validates a Py-GC/MS protocol that now improves accuracy and reproducibility in quantifying TRWPs in soil and sediment, even when particle composition varies by either geography or tire manufacturing method. The research was conducted by Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. and supported by TIP as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing tire wear emissions science.

Why It Matters

TRWPs are receiving increased attention from scientists and regulators, and accurate measurement is essential to understanding their potential impact on ecosystems and human health. This study addresses a long-standing challenge: the variability in rubber composition between calibration standards and real-world tire samples. By using market-weighted average elastomer profiles from the US and EU, researchers refined the Py-GC/MS protocol to reduce measurement bias and improve consistency across diverse environmental samples.

Py-GC/MS is recognized as the most advanced and accurate method of TRWP analysis by the scientific community. In the current study, researchers analyzing cryo-milled tire tread (CMTT) samples representative of market averages from the US and EU found that the samples contained similar styrene and butadiene content across both regions. By modifying the Py-GC/MS protocol to leverage this finding, the researchers confirmed the mitigation of known sources of environmental measurement bias, strengthening the method's ability to account for real-world variability in TRWP composition.

Key Findings:



Improved calibration: Uses representative cryo-milled tire tread (CMTT) samples to ensure accurate quantification across geographies.

Standardization support: Contributes to the development of international standards such as ISO/DIS 21396 and ISO/AWI 20593. Scalability: Calibration standards remain stable for up to three months at 4°C, enabling efficient batch preparation and multi-laboratory application.

“This study represents a significant step forward in harmonizing methodologies and standardizing TRWP quantification,” said Larisa Kryachkova, Executive Director of TIP.“By advancing the Py-GC/MS method, which TIP has supported through years of sustained research and partnership, we're ultimately strengthening the global scientific ecosystem's ability to collaboratively understand and address tire wear emissions.”

To read the full study, please visit: #post-596

##

Notes to Editors:

The study was written by Stephanie A. Thornton, Sashoy G. Milton, Lauren R. Lautermilch, Andrey Massarsky, and Kenny M. Unice.



Stephanie Thornton is a Chemical Engineer and Health Scientist specializing in computational modeling for environmental and human health risk assessment. She applies her expertise in exposure assessment and toxicology to projects on product stewardship and has published research refining methods for measuring tire and road wear particles (TRWPs).

Sashoy Milton is a LEED Green Associate Health Scientist who evaluates the toxicity and movement of chemicals to understand their behavior and potential risk to health. She has in-depth experience with projects that integrate quantitative exposure and risk assessments with sustainability. Milton holds a Master's degree in Environmental Management.

Lauren Lautermilch is a Health Scientist experienced in using epidemiological and biostatistical principles to evaluate and interpret the health effects associated with occupational, environmental, and behavioral exposures, such as vinyl chloride, groundwater contaminants, and substance use. She uses rigorous statistical approaches to uncover patterns, identify disparities, and develop evidence-based strategies to promote health equity and sustainability.

Andrey Massarsky, PhD is a Senior Supervising Health Scientist at Stantec with over 16 years of experience in the field of toxicology. He specializes in human and ecological risk assessments as well as the implementation of New Approach Methods (NAMs) in toxicology. Kenny Unice is a Principal Health Scientist and applied researcher in human and environmental health risk, exposure assessment, and sustainability at Stantec. Unice has more than 20 years' experience investigating and driving understanding of how chemicals travel, persist or change in the environment to impact organisms and ecosystems.



About the Tire Industry Project (TIP)

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.

TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions, and engaging with external stakeholders.

TIP is part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), bringing together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity.

In 2025, TIP marks its 20th anniversary - a milestone that reflects its long-term commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collective industry action to improve sustainability across the tire value chain.

For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project.



1Specifies a method for the determination of the mass concentration of TRWP in soil and sediments using the Pyrolysis-GC/MS method

2Specifies a method for the determination of the mass concentration of TRWP in ambient air using the Pyrolysis-GC/MS method