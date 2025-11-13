Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Swiss Confederation

2025-11-13 02:00:56
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Swiss Confederation HE Karin Keller-Sutter, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to bolster them.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, during his meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar HE Florence Tinguely Mattli.

