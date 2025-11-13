Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Commerce Bank And Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Société Générale S.A. And Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd.

2025-11-13 02:00:30
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:

Consent Prohibition Order against Nicholas Sheeley
Former employee of Commerce Bank, Kansas City, Missouri
Misappropriation of customer funds

Also on Thursday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Société Générale S.A., Paris, France
Cease and Desist Order dated November 19, 2018 (PDF)
Terminated November 5, 2025

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated March 12, 2018 (PDF)
Terminated November 5, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

