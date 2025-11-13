Afridi: Include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In Kabul-Islamabad Talks
KABUL (Pajhwok): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has said that including representatives and elders from the KP in talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan would lead to positive outcomes.
Speaking at a peace jirga on Wednesday, Afridi expressed optimism about the negotiations, noting that they directly affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He emphasized that the participation of local representatives and elders in discussions between Islamabad and Kabul could make the talks more constructive.
The remarks come after previous negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad-mediated by Qatar and Turkey, held once in Doha and twice in Istanbul-failed to produce results following attacks by the Pakistani military on Afghanistan and subsequent Afghan retaliatory strikes.
