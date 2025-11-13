Local Fishermen Deliberately Disabling Vessel Monitoring System

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Local fishermen have been found to be deliberately disabling their Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) to engage in unlawful fishing and illicit activities within prohibited areas.

A high-level meeting was held at the Parliament premises to review strategies for curbing illegal fishing and poaching activities within Sri Lanka's waters.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, and the Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).

The discussion focused on preventive measures, law enforcement actions, and inter-agency cooperation to effectively counter these emerging challenges.

Several key issues, including poaching by local and foreign fishing vessels in local waters, expediting court cases related to seized fishing boats, the use of unauthorized radio frequencies, and non-fishing activities such as smuggling carried out under the guise of fishing were taken up for delibration at the meeting.

Particular attention was given to the practice of local fishing vessels deliberately disabling their Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) to engage in unlawful fishing and illicit activities within prohibited areas.

Participants highlighted the urgent need to strengthen maritime law enforcement, enhance inter-agency coordination, and implement technological solutions to ensure real-time monitoring of fishing vessels. The importance of enforcing strict legal actions against violators to protect national fisheries resources and the livelihoods of legitimate fishermen was also underscored.

Hon. Members of the Parliament, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Commander of the Navy, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Deputy Inspector General of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

This session was held as a continuation of the previous high-level meeting on the same subject, reaffirming the government's sustained commitment to eradicating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and illicit activities in Sri Lankan waters.