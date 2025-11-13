MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATIONBrussels, 13 November 2025, 5:55 PM





RESULTS ON Q3 2025





HIGHLIGHTS



NEXTENSA ACHIEVES SOLID RESULTS IN Q3

In the third quarter of 2025 Nextensa maintained its strong momentum and achieved a clear increase in profitability. Net profit increased significantly, driven by a higher contribution of development activities, lower financing costs and a further strengthening of the balance sheet.

Three significant transactions were completed in Q3 2025:



Sale of Retail Estates. On August 28,2025, Nextensa has sold its entire 8.99% stake in the Belgian REIT Retail Estates, generating proceeds of €89.6 M.

Sale of Monteco in Belgium on September 17, 2025: 100% of the shares of Monteco BV were sold jointly with ION for a valuation of €28 M. Sale of retail property in Ingeldorf, Luxembourg, on September 29, 2025, to the State of Luxembourg for an amount of €19.6 M.



These targeted strategic decisions contributed to reduce Nextensa's debt ratio to 38.26%, strengthening its balance sheet and creating capacity for future sustainable urban development projects.





INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

Rental income (like-for-like) increased by 5.67% during the first 9 months of 2025 driven by the continued strong performance of the Tour & Taxis site combined with the contribution from major renovations such as Moonar (Luxembourg). Net rental income decreased by 18% compared to the same period last year, due to sales completed in 2024 and during 2025.





DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

The performance of development projects remains in line with the same period last year Tour & Taxis: 96% of the apartments of the second phase of the Park Lane residential project have already been sold or reserved. All 11 residential buildings will be delivered by the end of the year.





Cloche d'Or: The construction of the Stairs project is progressing according to schedule, with residential sales continuing to gain momentum. The Terraces office building (formerly LoftHouse) reached a significant milestone with the signing of a nine-year lease agreement with a major financial institution, on October 16, 2025. Developed through the Nextensa–Promobe joint venture Grossfeld, the building will offer premium office spaces in the heart of Cloche d'Or. Construction is set to commence shortly, with delivery expected in Q2 2027. In parallel, works on the Eosys building will begin soon, following PwC Luxembourg's lease of 9,488 m2 out of a total of 12,355 m2. The residential project D5–D10 has also entered its final commercialization phase.





NET RESULT

The net result (Group share) amounts to €35.2 M, or €3.48 per dividend-entitled share, compared to €20.9 M or €2.70 per share at the end of Q3 2024.





ACTIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

The average cost of financing decreased from 2.86% to 2.79%, supported by the interest rate hedging strategy and the reduction in financial debt ratio to 38.26%, compared with 45.39% in December 2024. All necessary credit lines coming to maturity in 2025 have been extended for periods between 3 and 6 years.









About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (31%), Belgium (52%), and Austria (17%), representing a total value of approximately €1.1 billion as at 30/09/2025.

As a developer, Nextensa is mainly active in the realization of large-scale urban projects.

In Tour & Taxis (over 350,000 m2 of development) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed-use district combining the renovation of iconic buildings and new constructions.

In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), the company is participating as a partner in a major urban expansion project of over 400,000 m2, which includes offices, retail, and residential units.

Nextensa is listed on Euronext Brussels and had a market capitalization of €423 M (value 30/09/2025)









For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division) Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | ...

