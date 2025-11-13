Elis: Share Capital Increase Reserved For Employees“Elis For All 2025”

Saint-Cloud, 13 November 2025

The subscription period for the share capital increase reserved for Elis employees ended on 2 October 2025. 5.8% of employees in 20 countries chose to participate, either directly or via the Elis Group employee shareholding fund, in this operation, for a total subscription of nearly 15 million euros.

Implemented by the Elis Supervisory Board on December 17, 2024 and by the Management Board on July 31, 2025, on the basis of a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 23, 2024 (France) and May 22, 2025 (foreign countries), the share capital increase allowed the Group's employees to invest in Elis shares at a unit price of 16.86 euros, corresponding to the average opening price of the share from August 18 to September 12 2025, discounted by 30%, and benefiting from a matching contribution from Elis equal to one share offered for 10 shares subscribed.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on 13 November 2025, of 889,250 new shares (including bonus shares) with a par value of 1 euro, representing 0.38 % of the capital, i.e. total issue proceeds (including premium) of 14,992,755.00 euros. The new shares bear rights from the date of their issue and are fully assimilated to the existing shares.

The new shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code FR0012435121) on the same day.

The new share capital is set at the sum of 237,553,695 euros, divided into 237,553,695 shares with a par value of €1 each.

In addition, 82,347 free shares were delivered to employees of foreign subsidiaries under the contribution to one share offered for 10 shares subscribed, using own shares held by the Company as part of its share buyback program.

