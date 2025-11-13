Bonduelle - Combined General Meeting Of December 4, 2025: Statement Of Availibilty Of Documents

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Villeneuve d'Ascq, November 13, 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 4, 2025

Shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on December 4, 2025 at 5 p.m. at the Company's administrative headquarters, Rue Nicolas Appert, 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

The prior notice including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (hereinafter "BALO") no. 128 of October 24, 2025, and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on November 17, 2025. The full text of the draft resolutions for the Combined General Meeting is set out in the Shareholder's Booklet, which can be downloaded from the Company's website: .

The preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting required by article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available online and can be downloaded from the Company's website: .

Preparatory documents for the Meeting will also be made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office and/or administrative headquarters from the time the Meeting is convened. In accordance with the applicable regulations, any shareholder may:



as from the date on which the documents are made available and up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send them the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, by electronic means if expressly requested. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary; inspect the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's administrative headquarters.

In accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the General Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety on the Company's website ( ).

A recording of the meeting will be available on the Company's website under the conditions provided for by the applicable provisions.

