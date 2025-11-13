Efferent Labs Appoints Philip Manos As Chief Science Officer To Accelerate Development Of Biosensor Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Efferent Labs, an innovator in real-time biosensor systems that enable continuous biological monitoring, has announced the appointment of Philip D. Manos as Chief Science Officer. The company's breakthrough technology could dramatically reduce reliance on animal testing and transform how drugs are discovered and diseases are monitored.

Manos will lead the scientific advancement and validation of CytoComm ®,Efferent's proprietary implantable biosensor platform that streams live molecular data from within living systems. By delivering continuous, real-time insights into drug response and disease progression, CytoComm® offers a new model for faster, more predictive and efficient preclinical research.

A stem-cell biologist with years of experience in cell modeling and translational science, Manos brings extensive expertise in human cell systems, application development, and commercialization to Efferent. As Founder and CEO of EverCell Bio, he pioneered workflows for scalable production of human pluripotent stem cell-derived models used in drug discovery and cell therapy research. His innovations have helped establish new standards for human cell-based models, increasing fidelity and efficiency-core principles behind the next generation of biosensor technology.

“Efferent Labs is redefining how biological data is collected and applied,” said Bill Rader, CEO of Efferent Labs.“Phil's appointment represents a critical step forward as we advance this platform from research to real-world use. His expertise strengthens our ability to deliver technologies that can make preclinical testing faster, more reliable, and more humane, while unlocking entirely new opportunities for drug development and predictive health.”

CytoComm® functions as an implantable biosensor that continuously monitors molecular activity inside of the body. By streaming live biological data, the platform helps researchers observe drug responses as they happen, providing greater insight into efficacy and toxicity. This innovation has broad implications for preclinical research, precision medicine, and predictive health.

For more information, please visit .

# # #