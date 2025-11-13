Eugenio Pallisco Expands On His Vents Magazine Feature, Advocating For Food-Based Immunity Support Over Supplements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following the success of his recent Vents Magazine feature, certified fitness coach Eugenio Pallisco is expanding his message about the critical role of nutrition in building a stronger immune system. Through new speaking engagements and expert commentary, Pallisco continues to advocate for a food-first approach to wellness, encouraging individuals to look to real, whole foods rather than supplements as the foundation of lasting health.

In the Vents Magazine article,“Can Eating the Right Foods Boost Your Immune System?”, Pallisco explained how nutrient-rich, balanced meals provide the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that the immune system needs to function optimally. He emphasized that while supplements can be helpful in certain cases, they should never replace a well-rounded diet.

“Whole foods deliver more than isolated nutrients-they provide the synergy of fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats that the body recognizes and uses efficiently,” Pallisco said.“When we eat in a way that supports both the gut and the immune system, we're giving the body what it truly needs to defend, repair, and perform.”

Building on his published insights, Pallisco is offering expert commentary and wellness content focused on holistic immunity, nutrition education, and sustainable health strategies. His upcoming advice will center on practical steps individuals can take to strengthen their immune systems through balanced nutrition, movement, and recovery.

“People often think of fitness as separate from nutrition, but the two are deeply connected,” Pallisco added.“Energy, recovery, and performance all begin with what's on the plate. My goal is to make that connection clear and actionable.”

Through his growing platform, Pallisco aims to bridge the gap between science-backed nutrition and everyday habits. His approach highlights that true wellness doesn't come from restrictive diets or supplement trends, but from consistent, mindful choices rooted in real food and balanced living.

About Eugenio Pallisco

Eugenio Pallisco is a Dallas-based certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur known for his holistic approach to health and performance. Combining physical training, nutrition education, and lifestyle strategy, he helps clients build strength, energy, and confidence that last.

Read the original article,“Can Eating the Right Foods Boost Your Immune System? Fitness Expert Eugenio Pallisco Explains,” on Vents Magazine.