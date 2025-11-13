With Small Business Tax Rate Now Permanent, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP Advises On Long-Term Strategic Planning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Murray, Sen & Associates LLP, a leading Saskatoon-based accounting and advisory firm, is encouraging small business owners across Saskatchewan to use the newly permanent one per cent small business tax rate as a foundation for aggressive long-term growth and investment strategies. The Saskatchewan government recently confirmed the permanent maintenance of the reduced corporate income tax rate for small businesses, applying to the first $600,000 of taxable income. This move provides critical stability and certainty for the province's more than 35,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Vandana Sen, Senior Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP, emphasized that this certainty shifts the conversation from short-term tax relief to long-term strategic advantage. "For years, business owners have had to contend with the potential of the small business tax rate reverting to two per cent. Now that the one per cent rate is permanent, that uncertainty is gone," Sen notes. "This is not just a tax saving; it's a commitment from the province that allows entrepreneurs to plan five, ten, and even twenty years down the road with confidence."

Leveraging Stability for Growth

Murray, Sen & Associates advises that small businesses should view the tax permanence as an opportunity to review and restructure key areas of their operations:

- Capital Investment: The permanent savings can be channeled into purchasing essential equipment, expanding facilities, or investing in innovation, knowing the long-term tax environment is favourable.

- Succession and Estate Planning: Long-term tax predictability simplifies complex succession planning and ensures that a business's transition, whether to family or third parties, is executed in the most tax-efficient manner possible.

- Talent Retention: With stable finances, businesses can confidently allocate more capital towards employee benefits, training, or competitive wages, strengthening their ability to attract and retain top talent in Saskatchewan.

“The greatest value we offer our clients is helping them translate government policy into direct, actionable business strategy,” Sen adds.“We are ready to work with every owner-managed business in Saskatchewan to ensure they are fully capitalizing on this competitive tax advantage and building a financial blueprint for sustained prosperity.”

About Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is a full-service accounting firm located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, providing comprehensive financial services including tax planning and compliance, business advisory, and assurance services. Dedicated to serving owner-managed businesses and families, the firm is known for its deep understanding of the Saskatchewan economic landscape and its commitment to building trustworthy partnerships that help clients achieve their financial goals with tailored, expert advice.

