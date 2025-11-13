Youballin Launches $YBL To Monetize Fandom - Veteran Team, Growth Roadmap, & Token Utility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouBallin has opened its public $YBL sale on Solana, introducing a model that turns creator engagement into measurable economic value. The founding team spans fintech, distributed systems, and brand strategy - positioning the project at the intersection of culture and capital.







CEO Chris Arakelian (ex-Omnicom; led rebrands for Uber and Consensys/MetaMask) oversees team operations and strategic partnerships.

Chief Growth Officer Lexie Kier - a two-time exited founder and former blockchain strategist at American Express - leads go-to-market, creator acquisition, and community growth.

CTO Patrick Heinz (ex-Filecoin and Syscoin) engineered the instant-claim token flow enabling high-throughput vote events and real-time participation.

Token Mechanics & Market Positioning:

$YBL's 1B supply launches with 38.2% circulating at TGE and 15% publicly unlocked, with 10% of platform fees burned to reinforce scarcity. Alchemy-powered dynamic pricing provides real-time price integrity, and liquidity is available on Raydium at launch.

“The future of creator monetization isn't virality; it's verifiable value,” Kier said.“By building a token that users can use the second they buy it, we collapse friction between participation and ownership.”

Market Signal:

YouBallin is drawing parallel interest - from grassroots creator communities seeking ownership and from traditional investors evaluating the model as an emerging asset class.

This includes early conviction from Heath Thorndill, an investor across mining, digital infrastructure, and capital-markets deal origination, who positioned the launch as a structural inflection point:

“From a capital-markets perspective, YouBallin is addressing a structural gap: creators generate the value, but ownership hasn't been built into the system. This is the first SocialFi model I've seen that treats attention like an asset class. It's compelling enough that I'm taking a position and flagging it to partners as the sale opens - a rare case where cultural behavior and investable fundamentals line up.”

Market Opportunity & Roadmap:

YouBallin is targeting the broader creator and live-events economy, which the company estimates could exceed $100B by 2026 if tokenized participation scales. Upcoming features include cross-chain liquidity via LayerZero and brand sponsorship products that surface measurable on-chain ROI.

Website:

X: @you_ballin

Telegram:

