Vetsforever Partners With Military Makeover With Montel® To Support Veteran Family

Dallas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetsForever, a VA-accredited law group dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the VA claims process, is proud to announce its partnership with Military Makeover with Montel® for the show's 44th season. The season premieres Friday, November 14, on Lifetime TV and follows the inspiring story of the Linn family as their home receives a heartfelt renovation designed to bring renewed comfort and peace of mind.

“We're honored to stand alongside Military Makeover with Montel® in supporting veterans like Stephen Linn and his family,” says Trinidad Aguirre, co-founder and CEO of VetsForever.“At VetsForever, our mission goes beyond navigating the VA claims process, and we're dedicated to honoring every veteran's story of resilience and ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Hosted by Montel Williams, a decorated Navy and Marine Corps veteran, Military Makeover with Montel® unites organizations and volunteers across the nation to transform the homes and lives of deserving military families. VetsForever joined the Military Makeover team in Hampton, New Jersey, to honor the Linns, whose story embodies perseverance, service, and community spirit, and to support the show's mission of giving back to those who have served.

“It's incredible to see what happens when people come together for a common cause,” says Aguirre.“Seeing the Linn family's strength and gratitude firsthand was a powerful reminder that real impact happens when we show up for each other.”

VetsForever's efforts will be spotlighted during the season's second episode, premiering Friday, November 21. Through this collaboration, the VetsForever team continues its commitment to empowering veterans and their families by helping them access the benefits, care, and resources they've earned through their service. The partnership extends the firm's mission beyond legal advocacy to championing awareness and appreciation for veterans' ongoing contributions to their families, communities, and country.

Tune in Friday, November 14, to watch the season premiere of Military Makeover with Montel® on Lifetime TV and online at militarymakeover.t

About VetsForever

VetsForever is a VA-accredited law group (VA Accreditation Number: 55664) founded in 2022 by 100% service-disabled veterans Trinidad Aguirre, Chris Ward, and Jacob Pugh. VetsForever is dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the complexity of the VA claims process to get them the benefits and compensation they earned. For more information, visit Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Military Makeover with Montel®,

A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar:

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

