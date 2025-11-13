The Vinyl Institute Recognizes 26 Facilities For Outstanding Health, Safety, And Environmental Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special recognition of 7 VI member facilities with zero recordable OSHA incidents for five or more consecutive years and 13 member facilities with five or more consecutive years of outstanding performance under EPA's NESHAPs, and other environmental permit requirements.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) announced the recipients of its annual health, safety, and environmental awards. These awards are given to VI-member companies for protecting the environment and improving worker safety at manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. This year, the VI recognized 26 facilities with 48 awards for outstanding performance.

The U.S. vinyl raw material suppliers adhere to some of the most stringent government environmental and safety regulations in the world. These awards are based on data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), and facility performance according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable incidents, other regulatory permit performance, and the EPA's Toxic Release Inventory data for air and water during the 2024 calendar year.

"The dedication and commitment demonstrated by these facilities set a high standard for the entire industry," said Ned Monroe, president & CEO of the Vinyl Institute. "Their achievements reflect our members' ongoing focus on continuous improvement in environmental stewardship and workplace safety."

Safety Excellence Award

This award recognizes consistent adherence to OSHA safety regulations and recognizes plants with five or more consecutive years with no recordable incidents. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2024:



Dow Chemical, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Louisville, Kentucky (9 consecutive years of performance)

Occidental Chemical Corporation, EDC-only plant, Geismar, Louisiana (6 consecutive years of performance)

Occidental Chemical Corporation, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey (6 consecutive years of performance)

OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, Ingleside, Texas (8 consecutive years of performance)

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana (12 consecutive years of performance)

Teknor Apex, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Brownsville, Tennessee (11 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (9 consecutive years of performance)

Environmental Excellence Award

This award is based on an outstanding track record of performance for five or more consecutive years under EPA's NESHAPs, and other environmental permit requirements. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2024:



Formosa Plastics Corporation, EDC-only plant, Point Comfort, Texas (13 consecutive years of performance)

Formosa Plastics Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Point Comfort, Texas (14 consecutive years of performance)

K-bin Inc., PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Freeport, Texas (6 consecutive years of performance)

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., CPVC Compounding plant, Louisville, Kentucky (10 consecutive years of performance)

Occidental Chemical Corporation, EDC-only plant, Convent, Louisiana (13 consecutive years of performance)

Occidental Chemical Corporation, EDC-only plant, Geismar, Louisiana (6 consecutive years of performance)

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Addis, Louisiana (6 consecutive years of performance)

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Fountain Inn, South Carolina (9 consecutive years of performance)

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Industry, California (7 consecutive years of performance)

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Jamestown, North Carolina (7 consecutive years of performance)

Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (12 consecutive years of performance)

Westlake Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi (12 consecutive years of performance) Westlake Corporation, PVC Compounding plant, Madison, Mississippi (9 consecutive years of performance)

Environmental Honor Award

The criteria for this award includes emissions reduction under the NEHSAP, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), and EPA's Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) data for air and water. This award is presented to two plants, one in the PVC category and one in the EDC/VCM category. The facilities achieving this award for performance during 2024 were:

PVC Category: Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., PVC plant, Louisville, Kentucky

EDC/VCM Category: OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, Ingleside, Texas

Safety Honor Award

This award recognizes efforts to improve worker safety based on federal OSHA recordable incidents, which are defined as occupational injury or illness resulting in medical treatment. This award, which recognizes plants with no recordable incidents for the reporting year. The following facilities demonstrated continued outstanding performance in 2024:



Dow Chemical, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Louisville, Kentucky

Eastman Chemical Company, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Chestertown, Maryland

Eastman Chemical Company, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Kingsport, Tennessee

Formosa Plastics Corporation, EDC-only plant, Point Comfort, Texas

K-bin Inc., PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Freeport, Texas

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Louisville, Kentucky

Occidental Chemical Corporation, EDC plant, Convent, Louisiana

Occidental Chemical Corporation, EDC-only plant, Geismar, Louisiana

Occidental Chemical Corporation, PVC plant, Pedricktown, New Jersey

OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, Ingleside, Texas

OxyChem, EDC/VCM plant, La Porte, Texas

Oxy Vinyls, LP, EDC/VCM plant, Deer Park, Texas

Oxy Vinyls, LP, PVC plant, Deer Park, Texas

Oxy Vinyls Canada Co., PVC plant, Niagara, Canada

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, EDC/VCM plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Shintech Louisiana, LLC, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Teknor Apex, PVC/CPVC Compounding plant, Industry, California

Teknor Apex, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Brownsville, Tennessee

Westlake Corporation, Plasticizer/Additive Manufacturing plant, Aberdeen, Mississippi

Westlake Corporation, PVC/CPVC Compounding units, Aberdeen, Mississippi

Westlake Corporation, PVC plant, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Calvert City, Kentucky

Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Geismar, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, PVC plant, Geismar, Louisiana

Westlake Corporation, EDC-only plant, Lake Charles South, Louisiana Westlake Corporation, EDC/VCM plant, Lake Charles North, Louisiana

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.

