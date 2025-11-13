Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 November 2025 at 17:30 EET

Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 130324/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 648 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 525 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 1164 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 345 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 277 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 1805 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 1173 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 1208 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 2034 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 223 Unit price: 4 EUR

(16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4 EUR

(17): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 2495 Unit price: 4 EUR

(19): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 219 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4 EUR

(24): Volume: 1831 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 430 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 480 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 467 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 1152 Unit price: 4 EUR

(31): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 458 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 843 Unit price: 4 EUR

(35): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 737 Unit price: 4 EUR

(37): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4 EUR

(38): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 22 Unit price: 4 EUR

(40): Volume: 396 Unit price: 4 EUR

(41): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4 EUR

(42): Volume: 153 Unit price: 4 EUR

(43): Volume: 415 Unit price: 4 EUR

(44): Volume: 453 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 281 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 352 Unit price: 4 EUR

(47): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4 EUR

(48): Volume: 871 Unit price: 4 EUR

(49): Volume: 157 Unit price: 4 EUR

(50): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4 EUR

(51): Volume: 449 Unit price: 4 EUR

(52): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4 EUR

(53): Volume: 387 Unit price: 4 EUR

(54): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4 EUR

(55): Volume: 297 Unit price: 4 EUR

(56): Volume: 442 Unit price: 4 EUR

(57): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4 EUR

(58): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4 EUR

(59): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4 EUR

(60): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4 EUR

(61): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4 EUR

(62): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4 EUR

(63): Volume: 156 Unit price: 4 EUR

(64): Volume: 118 Unit price: 4 EUR

(65): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 213 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(69): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(70): Volume: 309 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(71): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(72): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(73): Volume: 349 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(74): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(75): Volume: 237 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(76): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(77): Volume: 497 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(78): Volume: 1733 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(79): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(80): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(81): Volume: 251 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(82): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(83): Volume: 128 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(84): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (84):

Volume: 33215 Volume weighted average price: 4.00321 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1345 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1410 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(3): Volume: 1481 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 773 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 5009 Volume weighted average price: 4.00366 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 538 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 124 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 580 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 2478 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 236 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 456 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 4662 Volume weighted average price: 4.00532 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 447 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 135 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 481 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 141 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(6): Volume: 38 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1362 Volume weighted average price: 4.00263 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 543 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 836 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 401 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(5): Volume: 442 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 479 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(8): Volume: 268 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(9): Volume: 628 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(10): Volume: 74 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(11): Volume: 453 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 572 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(14): Volume: 576 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(15): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(16): Volume: 435 Unit price: 4 EUR

(17): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 341 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (18):

Volume: 6378 Volume weighted average price: 4.00308 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1570 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1129 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 543 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 1345 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(12): Volume: 504 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(13): Volume: 227 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(14): Volume: 245 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(15): Volume: 198 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(16): Volume: 198 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 6852 Volume weighted average price: 4.00324 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 322 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 850 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(3): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 2356 Volume weighted average price: 4.00473 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2329 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 157 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 754 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 997 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 931 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 319 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 5751 Volume weighted average price: 4.00545 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(6): Volume: 592 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(7): Volume: 272 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(8): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(9): Volume: 237 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(10): Volume: 263 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(11): Volume: 417 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(12): Volume: 184 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(13): Volume: 482 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4 EUR

(16): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4 EUR

(17): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(18): Volume: 184 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(19): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(20): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(21): Volume: 219 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(22): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(23): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(24): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(25): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(26): Volume: 129 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(27): Volume: 499 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(28): Volume: 267 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(29): Volume: 231 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(30): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(31): Volume: 39 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(32): Volume: 224 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(33): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(34): Volume: 212 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(35): Volume: 156 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(36): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(37): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(38): Volume: 438 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(39): Volume: 186 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(40): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(41): Volume: 16 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(42): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4 EUR

(43): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4 EUR

(44): Volume: 746 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 162 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 186 Unit price: 4 EUR

(47): Volume: 161 Unit price: 4 EUR

(48): Volume: 623 Unit price: 4 EUR

(49): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4 EUR

(50): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4 EUR

(51): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4 EUR

(52): Volume: 297 Unit price: 4 EUR

(53): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4 EUR

(54): Volume: 203 Unit price: 4 EUR

(55): Volume: 531 Unit price: 4 EUR

(56): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4 EUR

(57): Volume: 562 Unit price: 4 EUR

(58): Volume: 696 Unit price: 4 EUR

(59): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(60): Volume: 166 Unit price: 4 EUR

(61): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4 EUR

(62): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4 EUR

(63): Volume: 131 Unit price: 4 EUR

(64): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4 EUR

(65): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 128 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4 EUR

(69): Volume: 59 Unit price: 4 EUR

(70): Volume: 140 Unit price: 4 EUR

(71): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4 EUR

(72): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4 EUR

(73): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4 EUR

(74): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4 EUR

(75): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4 EUR

(76): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4 EUR

(77): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4 EUR

(78): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4 EUR

(79): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4 EUR

(80): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4 EUR

(81): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4 EUR

(82): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4 EUR

(83): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4 EUR

(84): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4 EUR

(85): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4 EUR

(86): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4 EUR

(87): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4 EUR

(88): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4 EUR

(89): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4 EUR

(90): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4 EUR

(91): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4 EUR

(92): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4 EUR

(93): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4 EUR

(94): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4 EUR

(95): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4 EUR

(96): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(97): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(98): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (98):

Volume: 19204 Volume weighted average price: 4.00558 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 61 Volume weighted average price: 4.01 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: GSEI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 386 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 450 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 402 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 348 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(10): Volume: 239 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(11): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(13): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(14): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(15): Volume: 133 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(16): Volume: 155 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(17): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 165 Unit price: 4 EUR

(19): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 3747 Volume weighted average price: 4.01326 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1349 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 39 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 2148 Volume weighted average price: 4.00939 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 513 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 501 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 486 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 536 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 259 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 2402 Volume weighted average price: 4.00619 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 561 Volume weighted average price: 4.01223 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 474 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 521 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 534 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 550 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 536 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 469 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(9): Volume: 506 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(10): Volume: 464 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(11): Volume: 513 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(12): Volume: 502 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(13): Volume: 492 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(14): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(15): Volume: 486 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(16): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(17): Volume: 488 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(18): Volume: 550 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(19): Volume: 395 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 461 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 504 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 444 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(23): Volume: 486 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(24): Volume: 506 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(25): Volume: 463 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(26): Volume: 997 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(27): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(28): Volume: 242 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(29): Volume: 612 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (29):

Volume: 13780 Volume weighted average price: 4.01271 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 4.02 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(3): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 524 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 1953 Volume weighted average price: 4.01128 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-12

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(2): Volume: 195 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 302 Volume weighted average price: 4.00177 EUR

Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

