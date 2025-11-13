Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Ridgefield, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge offers expertly crafted homes in a picturesque setting

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Portland-area community, Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge, is coming soon to Ridgefield, Washington. This exclusive enclave of 27 new homes, located at 3832 S 16th Way in Ridgefield, will feature luxury designs and modern floor plans with stunning architecture, all located in a highly desirable area of Clark County. The community is expected to open for sale in early 2026.

Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge will offer one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,790 to 3,981 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Versatile options will include single-level living, daylight basements, lofts, flex rooms, and first-floor bedrooms, providing home shoppers with the opportunity to create a home that fits their lifestyle. Homes will be priced from $1 million.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge to Ridgefield, Washington," said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. "This community represents the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, offering home shoppers a unique opportunity to live in a sought-after location surrounded by outdoor recreation and top-rated schools."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge will enjoy its proximity to Ridgefield's charming historic downtown, offering easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate nearby scenic trails, parks, golf courses, and quick access to the waterfront, Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, and Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex. The community is located within the top-rated Ridgefield School District, with students attending Union Ridge Elementary, Sunset Ridge Intermediate, View Ridge Middle, and Ridgefield High School.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge, call (844) 900-8655 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

