2026 Chicago Titan 100 Honorees


2025-11-13 10:16:31
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Announcing the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.“Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year's Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago's business community.

The 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards will be held on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.“We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Garry Abraham
Screw Conveyor Corporation

Cameron Adams
Weller Metalworks

Boomer Anderson
Smarter Not Harder, Inc.

Mason Awtry
Wurkwel Ventures

Bobby Bacci
Prominence Advisors

Parminder Batra
TraknProtect

Mark Bernhard
Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.

Hardik Bhatt
SDI Presence

PJ Bickett
Goods & Services, Inc

Gina Bolger
Home Run Inn Pizza

*Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc

*Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management

Jeffrey Burch
Burch Dental Partners

Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento
Cara Collective

Damon Cates
One Hope United

Lauren Chipman
Chipman Design Architecture

*Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions

*Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press

Melissa Clark
Primera Engineers, Ltd.

Carroll Conway
Hoerr Schaudt

Fatima Cooke
Chicago Public Schools

Magdalena Dajnowski
G.C. Laser Systems Inc

Billy Dexter
Heidrick & Struggles

Aarti Dhupelia
One Million Degrees

Laura Diaz
Primary Staffing Inc.

Teri Erickson
System Technology, Inc.

Melanie Fernando
Aetna Better Health® of Illinois

Manuel Flores
SomerCor

Dr. Evisha Ford
iCan Dream Center

Jason Frank
BDO Capital Advisors, LLC

Jodi Fyfe
The Paramount Group

Christopher Garza
StayLitt Electric LLC

Neil Goodrich
Envista Forensics

Sara Ray Hallman
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford

Bonita Harrison
Sunshine Management

James Hedrick
Azul 3D

Greg Immell
Saporito Finishing Co

Brook Jay
All Terrain

Melanie Jefferies
Milhouse Engineering and Construction

Shawn Kahler
Colony Display Manufacturing LLC

*Sherrif Karamat
PCMA

*Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Thomas Klapperich
NewGenAerospace Corp

Mindi Knebel
Kaizen Health

Joanna Krol
Animal Care Center of Barrington

Abin Kuriakose
World Business Chicago

*Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton

Mihai Lehene
Romanian United Foundation

Gregg Majewski
Craveworthy Brands

Zeljko Matic
Matic Freight Systems, Inc

Adam McCarthy
Black Oak Technical Productions

Pamela McElvane
P&L Group, Holding Co.

Noelle McInerney
Ladidadi Events & Incentives

Deryl McKissack
McKissack & McKissack

Arthur Zayas Miller
MZI Group Inc.

Anthony Miller, MBA
Ascher Brothers Co.

Chris Milliner
Levav Properties

Carl Moellenkamp
Minerallac Company

*Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Robert Mueller
RIM logistics

Mike Murray
Thermosystems, LLC.

Dia Nichols
Advocate Health Care

Amy Olson
Rose Pallet

Brian Oxley
Vector Global Logistics

John Pady
Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA)

Nick Parfitt
Stern Pinball, Inc.

*Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Rob Pasquesi
Pasquesi Partners LLC

Stephanie Piccirilli
Ignite

Kristen Prinz
The Prinz Law Firm

Anthony Ramirez
Lincoln Security Services

Lauren Reeves
Meeting Tomorrow

Brittany Reichwein
Revcor

Matt Renner
Google Cloud

Miles Rice
Energy CX

Meredith Ritchie
Alliant Credit Union

Rey Rivera
CSI 3000 Inc.

Jean Rollo
LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions

T.J. Rubin
Fulton Grace Realty

Jose R Sanchez
Humboldt Park Health

*David Sanders
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College

Louis Sandoval
Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Craig Sherwood
CyberSearch, Ltd.

Adam Soliman
The Duravent Group

Joel Spalding
CSG Complex Structures Group

Laura Ann Spencer
Perma-Seal Basement Systems, Inc.

Dawn Stastny, SPHR, SHRM-SCP
BelPak

Dr. Katherine Steele
Pat Tillman Foundation

Sarah Stegner
Prairie Grass Cafe

Beth Swanson
A Better Chicago

Janet Traphagen
Creative Group

Regina Umanskiy
Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago

Juan Valerio
Mi Costenita

Benjamin E. van Amerongen
Innovative Marketing Solutions, Inc.

Jason VandeBoom
ActiveCampaign

Rahul Wahi
LLT Group

Tim Ward
Total Technology Solutions Group (TTSG)

Lisa Ware
Catering by Michaels

Britt Whitfield
The Revel Group

Aaron Wiegel
Wiegel

