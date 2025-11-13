MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Announcing the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.“Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year's Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago's business community.

The 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards will be held on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.“We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Garry Abraham

Screw Conveyor Corporation

Cameron Adams

Weller Metalworks

Boomer Anderson

Smarter Not Harder, Inc.

Mason Awtry

Wurkwel Ventures

Bobby Bacci

Prominence Advisors

Parminder Batra

TraknProtect

Mark Bernhard

Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.

Hardik Bhatt

SDI Presence

PJ Bickett

Goods & Services, Inc

Gina Bolger

Home Run Inn Pizza

*Mike Briggs

Little Friends, Inc

*Brent Brodeski

Savant Wealth Management

Jeffrey Burch

Burch Dental Partners

Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento

Cara Collective

Damon Cates

One Hope United

Lauren Chipman

Chipman Design Architecture

*Essam Choudhary

Perimeter Security Solutions

*Joellyn Cicciarelli

Loyola Press

Melissa Clark

Primera Engineers, Ltd.

Carroll Conway

Hoerr Schaudt

Fatima Cooke

Chicago Public Schools

Magdalena Dajnowski

G.C. Laser Systems Inc

Billy Dexter

Heidrick & Struggles

Aarti Dhupelia

One Million Degrees

Laura Diaz

Primary Staffing Inc.

Teri Erickson

System Technology, Inc.

Melanie Fernando

Aetna Better Health® of Illinois

Manuel Flores

SomerCor

Dr. Evisha Ford

iCan Dream Center

Jason Frank

BDO Capital Advisors, LLC

Jodi Fyfe

The Paramount Group

Christopher Garza

StayLitt Electric LLC

Neil Goodrich

Envista Forensics

Sara Ray Hallman

Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford

Bonita Harrison

Sunshine Management

James Hedrick

Azul 3D

Greg Immell

Saporito Finishing Co

Brook Jay

All Terrain

Melanie Jefferies

Milhouse Engineering and Construction

Shawn Kahler

Colony Display Manufacturing LLC

*Sherrif Karamat

PCMA

*Valarie King-Bailey

OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Thomas Klapperich

NewGenAerospace Corp

Mindi Knebel

Kaizen Health

Joanna Krol

Animal Care Center of Barrington

Abin Kuriakose

World Business Chicago

*Kelly Lazuka

Fullerton

Mihai Lehene

Romanian United Foundation

Gregg Majewski

Craveworthy Brands

Zeljko Matic

Matic Freight Systems, Inc

Adam McCarthy

Black Oak Technical Productions

Pamela McElvane

P&L Group, Holding Co.

Noelle McInerney

Ladidadi Events & Incentives

Deryl McKissack

McKissack & McKissack

Arthur Zayas Miller

MZI Group Inc.

Anthony Miller, MBA

Ascher Brothers Co.

Chris Milliner

Levav Properties

Carl Moellenkamp

Minerallac Company

*Jeffery Mowery

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Robert Mueller

RIM logistics

Mike Murray

Thermosystems, LLC.

Dia Nichols

Advocate Health Care

Amy Olson

Rose Pallet

Brian Oxley

Vector Global Logistics

John Pady

Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA)

Nick Parfitt

Stern Pinball, Inc.

*Nancy Paridy

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Rob Pasquesi

Pasquesi Partners LLC

Stephanie Piccirilli

Ignite

Kristen Prinz

The Prinz Law Firm

Anthony Ramirez

Lincoln Security Services

Lauren Reeves

Meeting Tomorrow

Brittany Reichwein

Revcor

Matt Renner

Google Cloud

Miles Rice

Energy CX

Meredith Ritchie

Alliant Credit Union

Rey Rivera

CSI 3000 Inc.

Jean Rollo

LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions

T.J. Rubin

Fulton Grace Realty

Jose R Sanchez

Humboldt Park Health

*David Sanders

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College

Louis Sandoval

Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Craig Sherwood

CyberSearch, Ltd.

Adam Soliman

The Duravent Group

Joel Spalding

CSG Complex Structures Group

Laura Ann Spencer

Perma-Seal Basement Systems, Inc.

Dawn Stastny, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

BelPak

Dr. Katherine Steele

Pat Tillman Foundation

Sarah Stegner

Prairie Grass Cafe

Beth Swanson

A Better Chicago

Janet Traphagen

Creative Group

Regina Umanskiy

Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago

Juan Valerio

Mi Costenita

Benjamin E. van Amerongen

Innovative Marketing Solutions, Inc.

Jason VandeBoom

ActiveCampaign

Rahul Wahi

LLT Group

Tim Ward

Total Technology Solutions Group (TTSG)

Lisa Ware

Catering by Michaels

Britt Whitfield

The Revel Group

Aaron Wiegel

Wiegel