2026 Chicago Titan 100 Honorees
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Chicago Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.
“This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.“Being a Titan is not a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”
Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year's Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Chicago's business community.
The 2026 Chicago Titan 100 Awards will be held on February 19, 2026, at The Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2026 Chicago Titan 100 honorees,” said Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.“We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”
In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.
Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.
Garry Abraham
Screw Conveyor Corporation
Cameron Adams
Weller Metalworks
Boomer Anderson
Smarter Not Harder, Inc.
Mason Awtry
Wurkwel Ventures
Bobby Bacci
Prominence Advisors
Parminder Batra
TraknProtect
Mark Bernhard
Bernhard Woodwork Ltd.
Hardik Bhatt
SDI Presence
PJ Bickett
Goods & Services, Inc
Gina Bolger
Home Run Inn Pizza
*Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc
*Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management
Jeffrey Burch
Burch Dental Partners
Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento
Cara Collective
Damon Cates
One Hope United
Lauren Chipman
Chipman Design Architecture
*Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions
*Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press
Melissa Clark
Primera Engineers, Ltd.
Carroll Conway
Hoerr Schaudt
Fatima Cooke
Chicago Public Schools
Magdalena Dajnowski
G.C. Laser Systems Inc
Billy Dexter
Heidrick & Struggles
Aarti Dhupelia
One Million Degrees
Laura Diaz
Primary Staffing Inc.
Teri Erickson
System Technology, Inc.
Melanie Fernando
Aetna Better Health® of Illinois
Manuel Flores
SomerCor
Dr. Evisha Ford
iCan Dream Center
Jason Frank
BDO Capital Advisors, LLC
Jodi Fyfe
The Paramount Group
Christopher Garza
StayLitt Electric LLC
Neil Goodrich
Envista Forensics
Sara Ray Hallman
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford
Bonita Harrison
Sunshine Management
James Hedrick
Azul 3D
Greg Immell
Saporito Finishing Co
Brook Jay
All Terrain
Melanie Jefferies
Milhouse Engineering and Construction
Shawn Kahler
Colony Display Manufacturing LLC
*Sherrif Karamat
PCMA
*Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.
Thomas Klapperich
NewGenAerospace Corp
Mindi Knebel
Kaizen Health
Joanna Krol
Animal Care Center of Barrington
Abin Kuriakose
World Business Chicago
*Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton
Mihai Lehene
Romanian United Foundation
Gregg Majewski
Craveworthy Brands
Zeljko Matic
Matic Freight Systems, Inc
Adam McCarthy
Black Oak Technical Productions
Pamela McElvane
P&L Group, Holding Co.
Noelle McInerney
Ladidadi Events & Incentives
Deryl McKissack
McKissack & McKissack
Arthur Zayas Miller
MZI Group Inc.
Anthony Miller, MBA
Ascher Brothers Co.
Chris Milliner
Levav Properties
Carl Moellenkamp
Minerallac Company
*Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC
Robert Mueller
RIM logistics
Mike Murray
Thermosystems, LLC.
Dia Nichols
Advocate Health Care
Amy Olson
Rose Pallet
Brian Oxley
Vector Global Logistics
John Pady
Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA)
Nick Parfitt
Stern Pinball, Inc.
*Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Rob Pasquesi
Pasquesi Partners LLC
Stephanie Piccirilli
Ignite
Kristen Prinz
The Prinz Law Firm
Anthony Ramirez
Lincoln Security Services
Lauren Reeves
Meeting Tomorrow
Brittany Reichwein
Revcor
Matt Renner
Google Cloud
Miles Rice
Energy CX
Meredith Ritchie
Alliant Credit Union
Rey Rivera
CSI 3000 Inc.
Jean Rollo
LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions
T.J. Rubin
Fulton Grace Realty
Jose R Sanchez
Humboldt Park Health
*David Sanders
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Louis Sandoval
Illinois Chamber of Commerce
Craig Sherwood
CyberSearch, Ltd.
Adam Soliman
The Duravent Group
Joel Spalding
CSG Complex Structures Group
Laura Ann Spencer
Perma-Seal Basement Systems, Inc.
Dawn Stastny, SPHR, SHRM-SCP
BelPak
Dr. Katherine Steele
Pat Tillman Foundation
Sarah Stegner
Prairie Grass Cafe
Beth Swanson
A Better Chicago
Janet Traphagen
Creative Group
Regina Umanskiy
Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago
Juan Valerio
Mi Costenita
Benjamin E. van Amerongen
Innovative Marketing Solutions, Inc.
Jason VandeBoom
ActiveCampaign
Rahul Wahi
LLT Group
Tim Ward
Total Technology Solutions Group (TTSG)
Lisa Ware
Catering by Michaels
Britt Whitfield
The Revel Group
Aaron Wiegel
Wiegel
