2026 Noble World Hotel Awards Opens For Global Entries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2026 Noble World Hotel Awards is now open for global submissions, inviting hotels, hospitality groups, design studios, and professionals to showcase their achievements in service, guest experience, and design excellence. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award continues to honor distinction within the international hospitality industry through a transparent and accessible entry process.

“What defines great hospitality is not scale, but balance, where leadership guides, design inspires, and service connects,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“For this year's award, we welcome properties and creative teams that demonstrate how design and experience work hand in hand to create lasting impressions for guests. These are the hallmarks that continue to define the Noble title.”

Global Community of Entrants

Entries are accepted across key hotel award categories including Hotels, Resorts, Boutique Hotels, Villas, Hospitality Design and Hotel Leadership. Each submission is evaluated by an independent jury comprising professionals from hospitality, architecture, and interior design, ensuring a credible judging process.

Eligibility & Deadlines

Eligible submissions include hotel and resort projects, designs, and individual achievements, all reflecting the creative and operational standards of the global hospitality sector. Entries are open under the following key dates: Early Bird Deadline – November 26, 2025; Final Extension Deadline – March 12, 2026; Winners Announcement – May 8, 2026.

About Noble World Hotel Awards

The Noble World Hotel Awards is an international award honoring excellence in hotels, hospitality design and leadership. Through its diverse range of categories, the award recognizes hotels, design firms, and leaders whose vision and execution reflect quality, originality, and consistency. Each accolade under the Noble title represents credibility, fairness, and the pursuit of distinction within the global hospitality community.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.