JD(U) Slams RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory' Remarks, Calls It 'Arrogance'

Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday strongly condemned RJD leader Sunil Singh's "inflammatory" remarks. Chaudhary said that such statements reflect the RJD's "arrogance" and demanded strict action against Singh. "First of all, action should be taken against those who make such statements... If you (RJD) people have been rejected since 2005, then it's because of your way of working. Whatever the public mandate may be, victory or loss, it should be accepted with humility," Chaudhary said to ANI.

"Whatever the public mandate may be, victory or loss, it should be accepted with humility... The use of such language and such arrogance is only done by RJD people, and that's why the public rejects them. Even this time, the public is rejecting them," he added.

LJP Slams RJD for 'Inciting Violence'

Echoing similar sentiments, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also lashed out at the RJD leader, questioning the intent behind his remarks. "It is not clear who these RJD people want to threaten. Given the NDA government in Bihar's commitment to good governance, it is not possible to issue such threats on social media. The peace that has prevailed in Bihar cannot be disrupted by anyone's statements," she said.

Choudhary further accused the RJD of trying to "incite violence". "Their ideology is to incite violence in society in some way. Their political ideology is based on casteism and communalism... I would like to say that if there is even a little dignity left in RJD, the party should take immediate action against this," Chaudhary added.

FIR Registered Over 'Inflammatory' Statement

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh under sections 174, 353, 352 of BNS, 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against RJD leader Sunil Singh for giving an "inflammatory" statement ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, police said on Thursday.

Earlier, on RJD leader Sunil Singh's statement, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI, "An FIR is being registered over this undesirable and inflammatory statement."

Sunil Singh Warns of 'Nepal, Sri Lanka-like' Scenes

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat. "Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

Expressing confidence in the RJD's performance, the RJD leader predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav. "We are getting 140-160 seats and the new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," Singh said. (ANI)

