'Dogs Slept On Our Bed': Ahmedabad Man Files For Divorce Over Wife's Love For Strays

A 41-year-old man from Ahmedabad has approached the Gujarat High Court after a family court rejected his divorce plea, claiming his wife's deep affection for stray dogs caused him 'mental and physical distress'. The man alleged that one of the dogs bit him, slept on their bed, and became a major reason for their marital breakdown, according to reports in The Times of India and Bar and Bench. His wife has denied all the charges.

High Court to hear case on December 1

The Gujarat High Court, which took up the matter earlier this week, said it would hear the case again on December 1. A bench of Justice Sangeeta K Vishen and Justice Nisha M Thakore has asked lawyers representing both sides to discuss the possibility of a settlement. The man, who has been married since 2006, filed for divorce claiming that his wife's 'dominant behaviour' and obsession with stray dogs made their relationship unbearable. According to his petition, his wife would frequently bring stray dogs into their apartment and insist that they share the bed. He also alleged that one of the dogs had bitten him and barked whenever he tried to approach his wife.

Prank call and allegations of harassment

The husband further told the court that on April 1, 2007, his wife had arranged a prank through a radio jockey, who called him live on air and pretended to be a woman having an affair with him. He said the incident deeply embarrassed him at work and among friends, and that his wife later admitted it was part of an April Fool's joke, according to the TOI report.

He also claimed that he left for Bengaluru soon after, but his wife allegedly continued to harass him.

Family court had earlier dismissed plea

In 2024, the Ahmedabad family court had dismissed his plea for divorce, ruling that the husband had failed to prove cruelty as defined under matrimonial law. The court observed,“Considering the evidence, the petitioner has failed to prove that the respondent treated him with cruelty or deserted him.” Regarding the prank call, the court held that it could not be a valid ground for divorce, stating,“This cannot be the ground for seeking divorce from the respondent (wife).”

The appeal was first heard in March 2024, when the court issued notice to the wife. During the latest hearing, the husband's counsel informed the bench that the wife had demanded Rs 2 crore as settlement, while the husband was willing to pay only Rs 15 lakh, citing his financial condition. The wife's counsel argued that the husband had failed to prove cruelty and that given his income and family's properties, he could afford to pay a reasonable amount.

Wife denies all allegations

The wife has denied every allegation, calling them false and fabricated. Her lawyer told the court that she had only cared for stray dogs out of compassion and never intended to hurt or harass her husband. She said the man's claims were exaggerated to secure a divorce.

The High Court has now urged both parties to try for a settlement before the next hearing. The case will be heard again on December 1, when the court will review the status of discussions between the couple.