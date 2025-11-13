MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov” reported this on Telegram and released a video.

“The video shows 21 Russians captured by Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers in the defense zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions,” the report said.

According to the military, some of them surrendered voluntarily, while others had to be forced to lay down their arms.

Source: AZOV

The corps command thanks the soldiers of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov”: the 12th Special Forces Brigade“Azov” and the 14th Operational Brigade“Chervona Kalyna,” the 4th Operational Brigade“Rubizh,” the Airborne Assault Forces, and the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for replenishing the exchange fund.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured two Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction, who reported heavy losses among their personnel.

