Defense Forces Capture 21 Russians In Donetsk Region
“The video shows 21 Russians captured by Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers in the defense zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions,” the report said.
According to the military, some of them surrendered voluntarily, while others had to be forced to lay down their arms.
Source: AZOV
The corps command thanks the soldiers of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov”: the 12th Special Forces Brigade“Azov” and the 14th Operational Brigade“Chervona Kalyna,” the 4th Operational Brigade“Rubizh,” the Airborne Assault Forces, and the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for replenishing the exchange fund.Read also: Russians urgently redeploy forces to Pokrovsk - partisans
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured two Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction, who reported heavy losses among their personnel.
Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine, illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment