Army Foils Drone-Borne Drug Smuggling Attempt

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone thwarted a drone-assisted drug smuggling attempt on its northern front within its area of responsibility on Thursday.In a statement released by Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, border guard forces detected the drone, applied the rules of engagement, seized the narcotics, and handed them over to the relevant authorities.

