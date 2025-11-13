A Bold, Real-Talk Guide From Husband-And-Wife Authors David And Darlene Housefield

MENAFN - GetNews)



New Book Marriage Ethos Offers a Faith-Focused Reset for Modern Couples

Cascade, Colorado - After 12 years of teaching marriage enrichment classes and walking alongside couples in every stage of relationship, husband-and-wife team David and Darlene Housefield bring their transformative ministry to the page with Marriage Ethos-a faith-driven, no-fluff guide designed to help couples reset their marriages, redefine their legacy, and reclaim love with purpose.

Rooted in both Scripture and lived experience, Marriage Ethos speaks with two distinct voices-David's straightforward, masculine perspective and Darlene's compassionate, wisdom-filled encouragement. Together, they deliver the kind of balanced, honest conversation that resonates with both men and women, creating a guide couples can actually read together.

“We don't need another relationship book full of fluff. We need real tools, hard conversations, and real change. That's what Marriage Ethos is about,” says co-author Darlene Housefield.

Through a blend of biblical principles, practical tools, and candid“real talk,” Marriage Ethos tackles some of the toughest relationship challenges-from communication breakdowns and trust struggles to intimacy, identity, and spiritual leadership. With a light, masculine tone grounded in grace, it offers husbands a direct framework for leading with strength while inviting wives into honest, vulnerable dialogue that nurtures growth.

The book introduces proven frameworks like the 4Ds, vision boards, and“withholds,” alongside scripture-based prompts and weekly reset practices. It also pairs seamlessly with its

Companion Workbook, making it an essential resource for:

● Couples seeking a reset in their marriage

● Premarital counseling sessions

● Small groups or church retreats

● One-on-one coaching and mentorship

Highlights of Marriage Ethos include:

● The 4Ds Framework for setting relational direction

● Reset Principles to heal from the past and rebuild with purpose

● Real Talk Prompts for honest conversation between partners

● Scripture-Based Reflection to strengthen spiritual connection

● Workbook Companion for hands-on practice and weekly goal-setting

Marriage Ethos is available in Paperback, Hardcover, and E-book formats across major retailers, including Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Books, Lulu, Walmart, and Smashwords.

About the Authors

David and Darlene Housefield are faith-based relationship mentors, speakers, and co-founders of a marriage enrichment ministry that has impacted hundreds of couples over more than a decade. Together, they bring a unique blend of masculine and feminine wisdom, offering real-world tools and biblical insight to couples seeking stronger marriages. Marriage Ethos is their debut book, launching a movement dedicated to rebuilding relationships on a foundation of faith, love, and legacy.