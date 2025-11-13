Biologics Global Market Research Report 2025-2034: $926.23 Bn Market Led By Pfizer, Merck, And F. Hoffmann-La Roche With Focus On Biosimilars, High-Concentration Biologics, And Gene Therapy Platforms
Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The biologics market report covers both historical (2019-2024) and forecast periods (2024-2029, 2034F), providing an insightful analysis of global trends. The market, valued at approximately $446.38 billion in 2024, witnessed a growth from 2019 at a CAGR of 8.23%. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93%, reaching $653.76 billion in 2029 and further growing at a CAGR of 7.22% to $926.23 billion by 2034.
Historical growth drivers included the rise in autoimmune disorders, pharmaceutical and biotech industry expansion, increased healthcare spending, and demand for personalized medicine. However, high costs of biologic therapies and regulatory challenges inhibited rapid growth. Looking forward, chronic disease prevalence, increased R&D investments, an aging population, and adoption of monoclonal antibodies are expected to fuel expansion. Challenges like cold chain logistics, risk of contamination, and geopolitical trade tensions may pose growth hindrances.
In 2024, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) dominated the biologics market by type, representing 54.04% or $241.24 billion of the total market. The fastest growth, however, is anticipated in the therapeutic proteins segment with a CAGR of 10.61% during 2024-2029. By administration route, parenteral dominated, accounting for 93% in 2024, yet the oral segment promises the fastest growth at a 10.83% CAGR. Regarding distribution channels, hospital pharmacies accounted for 51.38% in 2024, but retail pharmacies are set to expand rapidly with an 8.77% CAGR.
The market further segments by drug classification into branded drugs and generic drugs, with branded drugs leading at 69.13%. Future growth is expected in the generic segment (8.50% CAGR). Prescription-based drugs constituted 79.35% of market sales, but over-the-counter (OTC) drugs exhibit promising growth prospects with an anticipated 8.35% CAGR.
Regionally, North America led in 2024 with 52.48% of the market share. Africa and the Middle East are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, projected to grow at CAGRs of 11.82% and 10.05% respectively. Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe also show significant growth promise.
Biologics companies are recommended to focus on expanding biosimilar portfolios, targeting high-growth therapeutic segments, entering emerging markets, and leveraging retail pharmacies for sustained growth. Competitive pricing and strategic b2b promotions remain vital to long-term success. The market is highly concentrated with major players such as Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Strategies to harness market opportunities include biosimilar integration, high-concentration biologic formulations, and viral vector platforms to support gene therapy growth.
Opportunities abound in the monoclonal antibodies, parenteral routes, and branded drugs classifications. The USA, in particular, is expected to see a substantial market size gain of $96.33 billion.
Chapters Covered in the Report:
- Comprehensive analyses of market segmentation by type, drug classification, administration route, purchase mode, and distribution channel. Insights into major trends and future developments shaping the global biologics market. In-depth growth and strategic analysis, including PESTEL evaluation and end-use industries insights. Detailed historic and forecast global market values and comparative growth analyses by region and country. Competitive landscape evaluations, including market shares and profiles of leading and innovative companies. Recent mergers, acquisitions, and market developments contributing to market dynamics. Market opportunities and strategic recommendations for biologics providers.
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co. Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Johnson & Johnson Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. AbbVie Inc. Sanofi S.A. Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca plc Bristol Myers Squibb Company Innovent Biologics Hengrui Pharma Biocon Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Serum Institute of India Zydus Cadila Takeda Pharmaceutical Daiichi Sankyo Chugai Pharmaceutical (Roche subsidiary) Samsung Biologics Xbrane Biopharma AB STADA Celltrion LG Chem Life Sciences CSL Limited Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Lonza Biologics Tessa Therapeutics EnteroBiotix Lonza Group AG Sartorius AG Bio-Rad Laboratories Eppendorf AG Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG Cytena GmbH GE HealthCare SGS S.A. Aenitis Technologies Bracco S.p.A. Gilead Sciences Renuron Group Siemens Healthineers AG Cytiva Europe GmbH bioMerieux Immersciobio GmbH Ciloa Differential Bio GlaxoSmithKline Plc Lilly Teva Limited Abbott Laboratories Vectura Group Limited Procos S.p.A. BSP Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. 4Moving Biotech Coriolis Pharma Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. EXO Biologics Chime Biologics Polpharma Biologics Bioton Mabion Richter Gedeon Egis Pharmaceuticals SOTIO Zentiva Wacker Chemie AG Forge Biologics Holdings LLC LOTTE Biologics Pinnacle Biologics Alvotech Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Eurofins CDMO Alphora Formycon AG Fresenius Kabi Viatris Inc. Abzena Biotimize Richmond Pharmaceuticals BioMarin Pharmaceutical Bionovis Artixio MediWound Ltd Tabuk Pharmaceuticals SaudiVax Pfizer Kemwell Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines EVA Pharma Dei BioPharma Ltd Aspen Pharmacare
