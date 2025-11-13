Biologics Global Market Research Report 2025-2034: $926.23 Bn Market Led By Pfizer, Merck, And F. Hoffmann-La Roche With Focus On Biosimilars, High-Concentration Biologics, And Gene Therapy Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the biologics market include growth in monoclonal antibodies and parenteral segments, driven by rising chronic diseases and R&D investments. Fastest growth anticipated in Africa and the Middle East. Strategic focus on expanding biosimilar portfolios, high-concentration formulations, and emerging markets is key.

The biologics market report covers both historical (2019-2024) and forecast periods (2024-2029, 2034F), providing an insightful analysis of global trends. The market, valued at approximately $446.38 billion in 2024, witnessed a growth from 2019 at a CAGR of 8.23%. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93%, reaching $653.76 billion in 2029 and further growing at a CAGR of 7.22% to $926.23 billion by 2034.

Historical growth drivers included the rise in autoimmune disorders, pharmaceutical and biotech industry expansion, increased healthcare spending, and demand for personalized medicine. However, high costs of biologic therapies and regulatory challenges inhibited rapid growth. Looking forward, chronic disease prevalence, increased R&D investments, an aging population, and adoption of monoclonal antibodies are expected to fuel expansion. Challenges like cold chain logistics, risk of contamination, and geopolitical trade tensions may pose growth hindrances.

In 2024, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) dominated the biologics market by type, representing 54.04% or $241.24 billion of the total market. The fastest growth, however, is anticipated in the therapeutic proteins segment with a CAGR of 10.61% during 2024-2029. By administration route, parenteral dominated, accounting for 93% in 2024, yet the oral segment promises the fastest growth at a 10.83% CAGR. Regarding distribution channels, hospital pharmacies accounted for 51.38% in 2024, but retail pharmacies are set to expand rapidly with an 8.77% CAGR.

The market further segments by drug classification into branded drugs and generic drugs, with branded drugs leading at 69.13%. Future growth is expected in the generic segment (8.50% CAGR). Prescription-based drugs constituted 79.35% of market sales, but over-the-counter (OTC) drugs exhibit promising growth prospects with an anticipated 8.35% CAGR.

Regionally, North America led in 2024 with 52.48% of the market share. Africa and the Middle East are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, projected to grow at CAGRs of 11.82% and 10.05% respectively. Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe also show significant growth promise.

Biologics companies are recommended to focus on expanding biosimilar portfolios, targeting high-growth therapeutic segments, entering emerging markets, and leveraging retail pharmacies for sustained growth. Competitive pricing and strategic b2b promotions remain vital to long-term success. The market is highly concentrated with major players such as Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Strategies to harness market opportunities include biosimilar integration, high-concentration biologic formulations, and viral vector platforms to support gene therapy growth.

Opportunities abound in the monoclonal antibodies, parenteral routes, and branded drugs classifications. The USA, in particular, is expected to see a substantial market size gain of $96.33 billion.

