Turkey Insulation Market Analysis Report 2025-2031 Key Opportunities In Energy-Efficient Construction And Advanced Insulation For Automotive And Reconstruction Needs

Turkey's insulation market is growing due to urbanization, infrastructure projects, and an expanding automotive sector. Key opportunities include energy-efficient construction and advanced insulation for automotive and reconstruction needs. Polyurethane spray foam leads growth in diverse climate applications.

Turkey Insulation Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2025-2031F

Turkey's insulation market is poised for growth, fueled by ongoing urbanization and the increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable construction, as the population is expected to reach 92.3 million by 2040. Additionally, recovering housing market, with residential sales up 37% YoY in September 2024, highlights growing preferences for energy-efficient homes.

Turkey's insulation market has grown significantly, driven by rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure investments, and a booming automotive sector. The country's urban expansion is notable, with a population growth rate of 1.11% annually, prompting the need for large-scale infrastructure projects. These include the Yavuz Sultan Selim and Canakkale 1915 Bridges, supported by robust public spending on transportation infrastructure, which averages between $33 to $35 billion each year.

Additionally, the automotive industry, producing 1.4 million vehicles in 2023 with a 7% CAGR and witnessing a 79.6% surge in imports, has fueled demand for thermal, acoustic, and fire-resistant insulation. Furthermore, post-earthquake reconstruction, with a $32.78 billion budget, has driven Turkey's insulation market growth, prioritizing sustainable, resilient structures requiring advanced insulation for energy efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, automotive investments, such as BYD's $1 billion facility and Togg's planned production of electric vehicles by 2030, would boost demand for advanced insulation for energy efficiency and safety. Continued urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and post-earthquake reconstruction efforts would drive higher demand for advanced insulation solutions.

In 2024, Polyurethane spray foam dominates Turkey's insulation market due to its exceptional thermal efficiency, moisture resistance, and versatility in various applications. Its growing use in energy-efficient construction and renovation projects, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable solutions, makes it a preferred choice for insulation in diverse climate conditions.

Market Segmentation By Type

By type, Polyurethane spray foam is expected to see the highest growth in Turkey's insulation market due to its expanding applications, such as gap filling and seamless insulation. Its long-term durability, minimal maintenance, moisture resistance, and air-tight properties make it ideal for energy-efficient, eco-friendly solutions in diverse climates.

Market Segmentation By Category

By category, blanket batt and roll segment is expected to grow due to its versatility in applications across attics, walls, and floors. Its widespread availability and ability to improve energy efficiency in both new constructions and renovations contribute to its growth in Turkey's market.

Market Segmentation By End-Use

By end use, building and construction sector in Turkey is projected for high growth due to urbanization, government incentives for sustainability, and rising demand for energy efficiency. These developments will drive the need for insulation to ensure thermal comfort, energy savings, and compliance with regulations.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Type



Polyurethane Spray Foam

Rigid Foam Insulation

Aerogel Insulation Others

By Category



Blanket Batt and Roll

Foam Board or Rigid Foam

Insulated Concrete Forms

Loose-Fill and Blown-In Insulation

Spray Foam and Foamed-In-Place Insulation Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS)

By End-Use



Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods Other

Companies Featured



Huntsman International LLC

Kimpur

ODE Yalitim A.S.

Kalekim

AMA Group

Flokser Kimya

Ravago Petrokimya

Izocam A.S.

Dioki Petrokimya San. A.S CFN Kimya

