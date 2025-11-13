U.S. Oral Surgery Management Secures New Partner Practices In Three States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has three new partner practices in three states. They are Greenbelt Oral and Facial Surgery of Maryland, Dugan Oral Surgery of New York and John Villano, DDS, PC of Oregon.

“We're excited to announce our continued growth with the addition of these three practices,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew.“Each practice is well known for exceptional patient care and safety, both within their respective communities and throughout the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) specialty.”

About the partner practices:

Located in Greenbelt, MD, Greenbelt Oral and Facial Surgery strives to provide high-quality and up-to-date patient care that is caring, compassionate, comfortable and cost effective. The surgeons include Ali Elyassi, DDS, and Nicholas Joyce, DDS. They provide a full scope of OMS procedures from dental implants and wisdom teeth removal to reconstructive jaw surgery and more.

Located in Oneonta, New York, Dugan Oral Surgery is led by David M. Dugan, DDS, MD. Dr. Dugan is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who has been in private practice since 2002. He earned his DDS and his MD from the University at Buffalo. His residency experience included OMS, plastic and reconstructive surgery, head and neck surgery, maxillofacial trauma treatment, oral and maxillofacial pathology, general anesthesia, general surgery, vascular surgery, oncologic surgery, critical care and craniofacial surgery.

John Villano, DDS, PC is located in Eugene, Oregon, and is led by John E. Villano, DDS, who practices a wide spectrum of OMS procedures. Dr. Villano is board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He is listed as one of the“Top Doctors” in OMS by Eugene Magazine and is well known in his community for high-quality patient care.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

